ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets hire Buck Showalter as manager

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kL8Z_0dQfjC1I00
Buck Showalter is the new manager of the New York Mets. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

After weeks of speculation, the Mets have hired their new manager. Buck Showalter will take over the reins of the team, according to a tweet from team owner Steve Cohen. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that Showalter received a three-year contract to manage the team.

Last week it was reported that Showalter had advanced past the initial pool of candidates and moved onto the second round of interviews for the managerial opening. This represents another close call at helming a dugout for the other two finalists, Tampa Bay’s Matt Quatraro and Houston’s Joe Espada. Despite reverence around the league for the latter two coaches, industry insiders quickly tabbed Showalter as the front-runner for the Mets position.

The veteran skipper will now take over a Mets dugout that has seen its fair share of shakeups in recent years. Following the short-lived hiring of Carlos Beltran, bench coach Luis Rojas took over the manager’s mantle in 2020. The past two seasons saw Rojas sport a 103-119 record, a disappointing sum for a team with so much star power. While Rojas can hardly be pinned as the sole reason for the team’s underperformance (the cross-town Yankees promptly hired Rojas as a coach following his dismissal, speaking to his abilities), he did oversee a collapse this past season. After spending 114 days in first place, the Mets were no longer able to weather injuries and underperformance, ultimately limping to a third-place finish in their division.

For the Mets, Showalter is a proven commodity. Over the course of 20 years and more than 3,000 games, Showalter sports a .506 winning percentage and has taken home Manager of the Year hardware with three different clubs.

While Showalter has never won a World Series as a manager, many around the league have cited his leadership skills as a reason teams become postseason contenders. Most recently, during his 2010-2018 season run with Baltimore, Showalter helped turn a rebuilding club into one of the American League’s winningest teams. After a 69-win inaugural full season with the club, Showalter quickly saw the team post non-losing records in the next five seasons. The Orioles made the playoffs three times during that stretch, including once as a first-place team — no small feat considering the financial powerhouses that reside in the AL East.

It’s been some time since Showalter managed one of those very powerhouses, last managing the Yankees in 1995. Improbably, he’ll now helm a team with even greater resources at its disposal. In a series of win-now moves, the Mets have launched their 2022 payroll to new heights. RosterResource pegs the Mets to open next season with a franchise-high $263M payroll, a number that is handily the highest in all of baseball and was more astonishingly reached with months (and plenty of free agents) left in the offseason.

With the likes of Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar already joining the Mets this offseason it’s become imminently clear the NL’s New York club isn’t content to idle under .500. Pair these additions with star holdovers Jacob deGrom, Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso and the Mets are teeming with top-shelf talent. That collection of players, plus all of the other bounce-back talent on the roster, will give the team’s new manager plenty of firepower to claim a division that has belonged to Atlanta the past four years.

In the ensuing weeks, Showalter will round out his coaching staff, while the Mets might still add players to their club after the lockout is lifted. Whatever changes are made before the 2022 season starts, however, many pundits and fans will point to this hiring as the team’s key move of the offseason. Hiring a widely respected stabilizer may be just what the Mets need to capitalize on their potential and get to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus among candidates for Mets' managerial opening

The Mets declined an option to bring back skipper Luis Rojas shortly after the end of the 2021 season. Two months later, they remain without a manager. After spending a significant chunk of the early offseason in the search for a new GM that eventually landed Billy Eppler, the Mets turned their attention to the player market last week in advance of the lockout. With clubs barred from making major league transactions for the duration of the work stoppage, the Mets and the Athletics, the other team currently without a manager, figure to zero in on those respective searches in short order.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Transaction retrospection: Alex Rodriguez signs with the Rangers

Alex Rodriguez makes his debut on the Hall of Fame ballot this winter, and considering all of the PED-related controversy that surrounded his career, it remains to be seen if he will ever end up with a plaque in Cooperstown. His fate will ultimately be determined by how the writers (and, quite possibly, future veterans committees) view these off-the-field actions, whereas for the average HOF candidate, discussions usually just center around the numbers.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres finalize coaching staff, hire former Reds manager Bryan Price as senior advisor

The Padres on Monday announced manager Bob Melvin’s staff for the 2022 season, revealing that former Reds skipper Bryan Price has joined the organization as a senior advisor to the major league coaching staff. Price, according to Monday’s press release, “will work alongside the Major League coaching staff throughout Spring Training and the 2022 season, serving as a both an on-field instructor and a mentor within the clubhouse.”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Joe Espada
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Buck Showalter
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Padres add ex-Yankees catcher to Bob Melvin’s coaching staff

The San Diego Padres announced Monday additions to new manager Bob Melvin’s coaching staff. San Diego hired former Nationals manager Matt Williams as its third-base coach, while rounding out the staff with some other additions that were made official: Ryan Christenson as bench coach, Ruben Niebla as pitching coach, Michael Brdar as hitting coach, David Macias as first-base coach and outfield instructor, Francisco Cervelli as catching coach and Herberto Andrade as bullpen catcher.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mlb Network#Tampa Bay
enstarz.com

Kimera Bartee Cause of Death at 49: Detroit Tigers First Base Coach Last Moments Alive Revealed

It has come to the attention of numerous fans that the first base coach of the Detroit Tigers, Kimera Bartee, passed away on Monday, December 20, at the age of 49 years old. Tigers' Executive Vice President and General Manager Al Avila confirmed the tragic news on Twitter. He posted, "All of us in the Tigers baseball family were shocked and saddened to learn that first base coach Kimera Bartee suddenly passed away on Monday at the age of 49."
MLB
FanSided

SI predicts Dodgers will sign completely unexpected free agent

While Dodgers fans are on the west coast debating Freddie Freeman vs. Max Muncy, Sports Illustrated is in the corner of the bar toking a peyote pipe, painting with all the colors of the wind. In their updated, mid-lockout free agent preview, SI selected the top 25 players on the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cubs’ big hangup in Carlos Correa pursuit in free agency, revealed

Star free agent Carlos Correa remains one of the most sought-after players on the open market, even while MLB free agency is stalled due to the lockout. While the shortstop has a handful of suitors in free agency, one team said to be in on the former Houston Astro is the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs were reportedly in talks with Correa over a long-term deal, however, there was one significant dispute between the two sides in their discussions. Per 670 TheScore, the snag between the Cubs and Correa has to do with the length of the contract.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Red Sox promote ex-Yankees infielder (and 1-time Derek Jeter buddy), who joins Alex Cora’s staff

The Boston Red Sox announced Monday several changes to the coaching staff for manager Alex Cora. Per Masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo:. Fox is a familiar name to New York Yankees fans. The nine-year MLB veteran was a second-round draft pick by the Yankees in 1989. But Fox found his path to the majors blocked in part by Derek Jeter. However that didn’t stop the infielders from having a good working relationship, according to the Boston Globe:
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

3 contracts Cubs can trade to free up room for Carlos Correa

The Chicago Cubs have been linked to Carlos Correa, so much so the free agent shortstop even admitted he’d want to play at Wrigley Field. The fit isn’t so simple, though. Correa’s contract demands are hefty, and there’s no evidence thus far the Cubs are interested in paying anywhere close to $300 million for his services, especially not during a lockout where communication between players and teams is tough to come by. Any free agent leaks were typically aged a few weeks from pre-lockout times, rather than fresh off the presses.
MLB
cubsinsider.com

David Bote, Jason Heyward Projected to Be Much Better in ’22…But There’s a Big Catch

Remember how everyone from fans to the front office hoped for the past several years that the Cubs would bounce back to the offensive prowess they displayed in 2016? That was fun. Those days are behind us now because nearly the entire roster has been turned over, though there are some players from whom I think we’d all like to see better results.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees announce final 2022 coaching staff with surprise former player

Hope you like Christmas surprises, because the New York Yankees delivered you one on Tuesday evening, finally naming the additional two hitting coaches we’d long been promised following the promotion of minor-league hitting coordinator Dillon Lawson to top dog. The good news? There’s a former Yankee involved!. The...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy