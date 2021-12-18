ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor banned from show over alleged Jan. 6 involvement: report

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HboUp_0dQfiEkX00

(NEXSTAR) – An actor has been banned from the animated TV show “Bob’s Burgers” for allegedly attending the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, according to a report.

Jay Johnston, who voices Jimmy Pesto Sr. on the Fox series, has not been a part of “Bob’s Burgers” since May, according to two sources who spoke with The Daily Beast . Johnston has been part of the cast since the show’s first season, and has voiced Pesto in 43 episodes across 11 seasons.

Johnston’s previous credits also include “Mr. Show,” “Arrested Development,” “The Sarah Silverman Program” and “Anchorman.”

Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at police on Jan. 6 gets longest sentence yet

Rumors of Johnston’s involvement on Jan. 6 began swirling in early March, after the FBI posted photographs of a suspect allegedly involved in “violence at the U.S. Capitol.” Social media users quickly pointed out that the man, pictured below, bore a striking resemblance to Johnston. Among those were comedian Tim Heidecker, who worked with Johnston on the HBO show “With Bob and David.”

Snopes , a fact-checking website, said Heidecker wrote on Twitter that he had “confirmed” through “reliable sources” that the man, pictured above, was indeed Johnston. He later deleted the tweets, saying they “shouldn’t be used as some kind of official source of information or verification.”

Two other actors who have worked with Johnston, Spencer Crittenden and Cassandra Church, had also posted messages to Twitter in early March, saying Johnston was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Snopes reported. Church claimed in her post that Johnston “said he was there.”

When asked if Johnston had been banned from “Bob’s Burgers,” Fox told Nexstar it had “no comment.”

BORDER NEWS: Gov. Abbott debuts border wall construction in Rio Grande City

The FBI has not yet indicated whether they have positively identified the suspect in the photo. As of Dec. 18, Johnston had not been arrested or charged, according to the Department of Justice .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Alton police identify body found in reservoir as missing man

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department has identified the body found Tuesday in a reservoir. Police have identified the victim as Jacob Jay Villarreal, 24. Villarreal had been reported missing by his family on Saturday, Dec. 18, according to a release. Officials responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person at the Sharyland […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Police find multiple drugs stashed at house, two arrested

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested two after discovering multiple narcotics inside a house. On Friday at approximately 11:20 p.m., Harlingen PD Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant on Ryan Road. Authorities found various amounts of marijuana, Methamphetamine, THC wax/paste/oil, Heroin, Acid (LSD), Alprazolam, MDMA (Ecstasy), and Miscellaneous packaging and […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Heidecker
Person
David Justice
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Jay Johnston
TVOvermind

The Case For Keeping Bob’s Burgers On Air

Bob’s Burgers has been renewed for a 13th season, but many critics say it is a mistake. There is a wide gap between viewership and show quality that exists in shows that have a long-standing trach record of steady viewers. If a show is on air for decades and has a large following, even if the show suffers from a downward change in content and writing, but the fans of the show still watch in large numbers, the show goes on. The networks simply must make money off what is working, and in their eyes, numbers are the only thing that matters. Bob’s Burgers, like The Simpsons, has always been a show that had the ability to rope in star actors like Jon Hamm and John Oliver, but as of late, the show has been fewer guest stars. Some argue that the show is left behind by the writers and producers who are busy working on other projects like Central Park and The Great North. There has no doubt been some changes that have happened in terms of the overall quality of the show. This tends to be the issue when a shows premise rests on the characters never again. Sure, it is absolutely comforting to know that Stewie will always be an infant within the confines of Family Guy, but you better have an endless well of writers to draw up fascinating new ways to display Stewie’s sinister plots for his established character each week.
TV SERIES
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Animated Tv#Hamburger#Hbo#Nexstar#Pesto#Anchorman#Fbi#Snopes#Church
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ValleyCentral

Brownsville: Two accused of stealing meat from Sam’s Club charged

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two individuals were charged for stealing meat products from Sam’s Club. Ricardo Rubio Jr. and Debra C. Rubio turned themselves in on Dec. 20 at the Brownsville Police Department, according to a Facebook post by Brownsville PD. Both individuals were identified by Crimestoppers Tipsters in reference to theft of meat products […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials identify 23-year-old in fatal crash

Editors Note: This story has been updated with the name of the driver. EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning. At approximately 3 a.m., a blue Toyota Camry had struck an electrical pole on the 3600 block of East Richardson Road. Investigators discovered that […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy