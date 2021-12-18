ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Body found in suitcase by dumpster in Tennessee

By Andrew Ellison, Autumn Scott, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) – Police in Memphis, Tennessee, responded to a suspicious call over the weekend after someone found a body stuffed in a suitcase in Midtown.

Investigators say the body was found by a dumpster near a parking garage just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Residents in the area tell Nexstar’s WREG that about 15 to 20 officers were on the scene for hours.

NATIONAL NEWS: Alleged “shopping cart killer” in custody in Northern Virginia

After an initial investigation, police say they believe the person who died was killed by someone they knew and had been struck with some sort of object.

Cecilia Maciel, who lives in the area, said she isn’t surprised about who investigators believe committed the crime.

TEXAS NEWS: ‘Abbott Tax’: O’Rourke says Texans’ power bills rising as governor does nothing on grid

“You know what? That happens a lot,” she tells WREG. “Like I said, I’m a social worker. So, it’s like the same thing with domestic violence, sexual assault. A lot of the time the crime is done by someone who knows you.”

No arrests have been made and police have not identified the victim at this time.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

