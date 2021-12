Paris Saint-Germain visit FC Lorient in Ligue 1 on Wednesday for their final outing of 2021 with a provisional 13-point lead at the Championnat summit. The hosts have suffered of late with Les Merlus dropping into one of the two automatic relegation places after eight defeats in their last nine league matches. Les Parisiens, meanwhile, have won six of their last nine in the French topflight and will want to ensure that bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille cannot close the gap to less than 10 points with their game in hand.

SOCCER ・ 23 HOURS AGO