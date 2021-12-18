ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans activate Bud Dupree off IR among handful of moves

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
After missing the last three games with an abdominal injury suffered in Week 10, Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree will be making his return in Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Titans announced they have activated Dupree off Injured Reserve, putting him on track to return against his former team. In seven games this season, Dupree has registered seven tackles, one sack, six QB hits, one pass defensed, and one forced fumble.

In addition to taking Dupree off IR, the Titans announced they have placed fullback Tory Carter on the list. Carter has been dealing with an ankle injury and will miss at least the next three games.

Tennessee also made practice squad elevations for the contest. Wide receiver Cody Hollister and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer are standard elevations, while defensive lineman Kevin Strong is a COVID-19 elevation.

The Titans are dealing with injuries upfront on both sides of the ball.

Defensive lineman Teair Tart is set to miss his fourth game in the last five, and left guard Rodger Saffold has been ruled out, and his backup, Aaron Brewer, is listed as questionable.

Tennessee and Pittsburgh will meet at Heinz Field in Week 15, with kickoff set for noon CT.

