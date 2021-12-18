ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top storylines to follow for Panthers at Bills

Who's going to play? P.J. Walker? Cam Newton? Both?

Coach Matt Rhule said Newton will start but Walker will rotate in because Newton is still learning the system in his return to Carolina and has been turnover-prone while doing it.

By announcing that, Rhule forced the Bills to prepare for both, which is always more difficult.

On the other hand, the Panthers have been poor at that position all season no matter who is manning it. That includes original starter Sam Darnold, who is on the injured reserve list.

The three players have combined for 17 interceptions against just 11 TD passes, a 58.6 completion percentage and a 69.5 quarterback rating.

COVID-19 Alert

The virus is wreaking havoc with the NFL again, which means anything can happen at any time.

The Bills could wake up on Sunday to find that Allen or any combination of their other valued starters will have to sit because of a positive test, which is what happened to linebacker A.J. Klein right before the Bills' game against the Patriots on Dec. 6. He missed last week's game at Tampa too.

That goes for every team, though.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

