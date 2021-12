Nick Mullens always believed the Browns were going to have a chance to win Monday against the Raiders, no matter how dire the circumstances seemed. Mullens, the Browns third-string quarterback, believed the Browns could win all throughout last week as COVID-19 news plucked away at the roster — and the quarterback room. He believed it as he increasingly realized he would be the starting QB in a game with serious playoff implications. And he still believed it when the game finally arrived and the offense struggled to sustain drives through the first 30 minutes.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO