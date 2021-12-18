ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Book Feature: Under Jerusalem

thelaurelofasheville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buried History of the World’s Most Contested City. The storied city attracts its share of eccentric characters. “My favorite was the British aristocrat who arrived a century ago with a big team of psychics and poets that lacked only...

thelaurelofasheville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Jerusalem’s subterranean discoveries and disputes

Yehuda Amichai, Israel’s most celebrated poet, wrote often about Jerusalem with language and imagery that ricochets off the ancient stone walls and into a reader’s heart. Jerusalem was where Amichai lived after escaping Nazi Germany; it is where he died in 2000; it is where his accessible, imaginative, descriptive style transformed him into a sort of poetic prophet.
RELIGION
Lincoln Journal Star

Review: A journey beneath Jerusalem

“Under Jerusalem: The Buried History of the World’s Most Contested City” by Andrew Lawler, Doubleday, 426 pages, $32.50. Jerusalem is considered a holy city by Christians, Jews and Muslims. Millions of pilgrims visit the city each year to view the areas described in the Bible, the Torah, and the Qur’an and celebrated on the Holy Days of each religion.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Dearborn Press & Guide

Local author’s Christmas book featured at First Methodist story walk

If your holiday traditions include reading “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” you won’t want to miss the outdoor story walk “’Twas the Evening of Christmas” at Dearborn’s First United Methodist Church. Local author Glenys Nellist, who has written many beautifully illustrated, Bible-based...
DEARBORN, MI
The Jewish Press

Northern Jerusalem: Atarot Must Be Rebuilt

It happened last week: In light of relentless international opposition, the Jerusalem District Planning Committee found a way to postpone construction of a new Jewish neighborhood in what used to be the Atarot airport in northern Jerusalem. The excuse for this: a purported need to conduct an environmental survey. The survey will take at least a year.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerusalem#Jews#British#Muslims#Christians#City Lights Bookstore
Washington Examiner

Stick to status quo on Jerusalem consulate

“There is no room for another American Consulate in Jerusalem,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said last month . The problem is that’s exactly what Joe Biden promised during his presidential campaign. But it was a misguided promise destined to aggravate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. The smart thing for Biden to do is absolutely nothing.
WORLD
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
bestfriends.org

Book reviews: Cozy up with these mystery stories featuring animals

Reviews of The Twelve Days of Snowball, The Twelve Jays of Christmas, Getaway with Murder, and Murder at a Scottish Social. Had just a bit too much holiday hustle and bustle? Need to find a comfy corner and curl up with a mug of hot chocolate and a “cozy” mystery guaranteed to take you away to small towns where murder lurks or celebrations go awry? Pick up one of these animal-related mysteries as a treat for yourself or a gift for all the animal lovers on your holiday shopping list.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Science
thelaurelofasheville.com

History Feature: The Innkeepers’ New Clothes

On February 3, 2019, Gary Corn and his spouse, James Blanton, were sipping wine in their Tryon gazebo when Blanton’s phone lit up. It was a notification from eBay. A precious piece of local history was on the market and the two needed to act fast. “We bought it...
APPAREL
AFP

Confederate statue time capsule reveals secrets, sparks further mystery

A US time capsule buried 130 years ago in the base of a statue of a Confederate general revealed its secrets on Wednesday but gave rise to another mystery. The shoebox-sized container was found last week in the granite pedestal of a statue erected in 1890 of General Robert E. Lee, who commanded the Army of Northern Virginia during the Civil War. Lee's statue in Richmond, the Virginia city that was the capital of the South during the bloody 1861-65 conflict, was taken down in September, one of a number of monuments to the pro-slavery Confederacy removed in recent months. According to an 1887 newspaper article, a time capsule hidden in the massive stone base of the bronze statue contained relics from the Civil War such as buttons and bullets, Confederate currency, maps, a Bible, a picture of assassinated president Abraham Lincoln in his coffin and other items.
MILITARY
ARTnews

How I Made This: Feral Cat Den’s “Genesis Noir”

In a quintessential midcentury American metropolis, the tension is rising. A brooding watch salesman is embroiled in an affair with a jazz singer who is already in a relationship. Predictably, complications ensue, leading to a gunshot that could change the fate of the world. Welcome to Genesis Noir, a video game that recently won a grand prize for Excellence in Visual Art and Audio at the Independent Games Festival. The moody, monochrome world of the game, complete with a diner modeled after the one in Edward Hopper’s iconic 1942 painting Nighthawks, is a product of the design studio Feral Cat Den,...
VIDEO GAMES
thelaurelofasheville.com

Artists Making News: Paul Bonesteel

Director and filmmaker Paul Bonesteel grew up in Hendersonville and started recording the world around him in 8mm film when he was 10 years old. “It’s grown from there,” he says of his love for film, which took him to NC State University and then to Atlanta before he landed in Asheville in 1997. “While I’ve done many types of projects, documentary films have been my passion and art since my first one in 1990.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Jerusalem's subterranean discoveries and disputes

- - - Yehuda Amichai, Israel's most celebrated poet, wrote often about Jerusalem with language and imagery that ricochets off the ancient stone walls and into a reader's heart. Jerusalem was where Amichai lived after escaping Nazi Germany; it is where he died in 2000; it is where his accessible, imaginative, descriptive style transformed him into a sort of poetic prophet.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: Jerusalem's subterranean discoveries and disputes

- - - Yehuda Amichai, Israel's most celebrated poet, wrote often about Jerusalem with language and imagery that ricochets off the ancient stone walls and into a reader's heart. Jerusalem was where Amichai lived after escaping Nazi Germany; it is where he died in 2000; it is where his accessible, imaginative, descriptive style transformed him into a sort of poetic prophet.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SFGate

Book World: Jerusalem's subterranean discoveries and disputes

- - - Yehuda Amichai, Israel's most celebrated poet, wrote often about Jerusalem with language and imagery that ricochets off the ancient stone walls and into a reader's heart. Jerusalem was where Amichai lived after escaping Nazi Germany; it is where he died in 2000; it is where his accessible, imaginative, descriptive style transformed him into a sort of poetic prophet.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy