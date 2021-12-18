Book Feature: Under Jerusalem

A US time capsule buried 130 years ago in the base of a statue of a Confederate general revealed its secrets on Wednesday but gave rise to another mystery.
The shoebox-sized container was found last week in the granite pedestal of a statue erected in 1890 of General Robert E. Lee, who commanded the Army of Northern Virginia during the Civil War.
Lee's statue in Richmond, the Virginia city that was the capital of the South during the bloody 1861-65 conflict, was taken down in September, one of a number of monuments to the pro-slavery Confederacy removed in recent months.
According to an 1887 newspaper article, a time capsule hidden in the massive stone base of the bronze statue contained relics from the Civil War such as buttons and bullets, Confederate currency, maps, a Bible, a picture of assassinated president Abraham Lincoln in his coffin and other items.
