Why the 49ers Will Make the Atlanta Falcons Quit

The Falcons freaking stink.

How they've won six games this season is a mystery. They rank 24th out of 32 teams in both offense and defense. They haven't beaten a team with a winning record yet this season. A month ago, they lost 25-0 to the Patriots. They have no pass rush, no No. 1 wide receiver, no depth. And their quarterback can't move.

There's a reason the 49ers are nine-point favorites.

The only way this game will be close is if the 49ers play down to the Falcons. Which means if the 49ers are true Super Bowl contenders, they'll blow out Atlanta.

The 49ers blew out the Rams and the Jaguars back to back in November. But since then, the 49ers played down to a terrible Seahawks team and lost, then played down to a mediocre Bengals team who fumbled six times and still nearly came back and won.

The 49ers haven't played a complete game since November. Now it's almost January. It's time for them to show they're the real deal.

They have arguably the NFL's best trio of offensive weapons in Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk. They have the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL, the highest-paid middle linebacker, the highest-paid tight end, plus Nick freaking Bosa. The 49ers have so much more talent than Atlanta, plus they have the homefield advantage.

No excuses, 49ers. Put the Falcons away early. Make them quit. Don't let them hang around like you let the Bengals and Seahawks hang around the past two weeks.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 31, Falcons 10.