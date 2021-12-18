ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why the 49ers Will Make the Atlanta Falcons Quit

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Upny_0dQfdgo200

The Falcons freaking stink.

How they've won six games this season is a mystery. They rank 24th out of 32 teams in both offense and defense. They haven't beaten a team with a winning record yet this season. A month ago, they lost 25-0 to the Patriots. They have no pass rush, no No. 1 wide receiver, no depth. And their quarterback can't move.

There's a reason the 49ers are nine-point favorites.

The only way this game will be close is if the 49ers play down to the Falcons. Which means if the 49ers are true Super Bowl contenders, they'll blow out Atlanta.

The 49ers blew out the Rams and the Jaguars back to back in November. But since then, the 49ers played down to a terrible Seahawks team and lost, then played down to a mediocre Bengals team who fumbled six times and still nearly came back and won.

The 49ers haven't played a complete game since November. Now it's almost January. It's time for them to show they're the real deal.

They have arguably the NFL's best trio of offensive weapons in Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk. They have the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL, the highest-paid middle linebacker, the highest-paid tight end, plus Nick freaking Bosa. The 49ers have so much more talent than Atlanta, plus they have the homefield advantage.

No excuses, 49ers. Put the Falcons away early. Make them quit. Don't let them hang around like you let the Bengals and Seahawks hang around the past two weeks.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 31, Falcons 10.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons should consider benching Matt Ryan

After the Atlanta Falcons lost to San Francisco 31-13 the Falcons season is essentially over. While they are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs this loss almost assuredly eliminates Atlanta. With far too many teams in front of them and only three games left in the season, it is time to turn their attention to the off-season.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: The Julio Jones trade is having a big impact on the Falcons and Titans for different reasons

Russell Gage made a couple of eye-popping plays on Sunday against the 49ers, but for the most part, the San Francisco defense held Atlanta’s receiving core in check. The Falcons don’t exactly have a ton of talent on the perimeter, which is why there are some mock drafts that have Terry Fontenot selecting wide receivers in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft. Coming into the season, though, things looked very different. After drafting Kyle Pitts, many fans dreamed of a Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Pitts trio destroying defenses. They got something much different.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Person
George Kittle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Seahawks#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons Quit#Patriots#Bengals#Falcons 10
Oroville Mercury-Register

Photos: San Francisco 49ers looking like wild-card playoff contenders with 31-13 win over Atlanta Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers handily beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-13 to inch closer to an NFL wild-card playoff spot. The 49ers (8-6) won for the fifth time in six games, essentially confirming their reservation for an NFC wild-card spot in the playoffs. It was also their third straight home win after going over a year between victories at Levi’s Stadium, a skid magnified by a four-game losing streak in October.
NFL
NBC Sports

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff race after beating Falcons

The 49ers had their way with the Atlanta Falcons, dominating their NFC opponent 31-13 Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The win had big playoff implications, too. San Francisco entered the day with a 7-6 record. Atlanta was 6-7, right behind them in the playoff standings. Now that the 49ers are 8-6 and the Falcons are 6-8, things look much different for the two squads. NBC's Steve Kornacki gave the 49ers a 91 percent chance of making the playoffs with a win against the Falcons. A loss would have dropped them down to 35 percent.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Report: Kyle Shanahan pursued Cordarrelle Patterson before he chose the Falcons

The Falcons won’t have many nationally renowned players the way the roster is currently constructed. A.J. Terrell, Grady Jarrett, Chris Lindstrom, and Younghoe Koo are about the only players that will garner any sort of league awards at the end of the season — i.e., Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors. Those are players who were already on the Falcons with the previous regime; however, one free agent acquisition is missing from that group of Falcons’ standouts — Cordarrelle Patterson.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TheAtlantaVoice

Falcons failures near goal line lead to 31-13 loss to 49ers

The game couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start for the Atlanta Falcons, who recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff at the 12-yard line. But the inability to turn that gift into points set the tone for another lopsided defeat to a contender as the Falcons fell 31-13 to the San Francisco […] The post Falcons failures near goal line lead to 31-13 loss to 49ers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Observations from the 49ers' blowout win over the Falcons

The 49ers needed to dominate their Week 15 matchup against the Falcons, and they did in a 31-13 blowout victory at Levi’s Stadium. It wasn’t the best start of the year for San Francisco, but they eventually picked up the pieces and overcame a tough first quarter to extend their seven-point halftime lead and snag their eighth win of the year.
NFL
neworleanssun.com

49ers' defensive stand fuels rout of Falcons

An early defensive stand gave the San Francisco 49ers all of the momentum and they never looked back while coasting to a 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers stopped the Atlanta Falcons four times from the 1-yard line on the opening possession...
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
611
Followers
865
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy