'First And Last Time Anybody Will See Me Cry': Michigan Signee's Must-See Speech

Of the 22 total recruits that signed their letter of intent with the University of Michigan this week, running back CJ Stokes is near the bottom of the list in terms of recruiting rankings. In fact, Stokes is currently ranked as the No. 19 highest rated recruit of the bunch so far.

For Stokes, that seems like the landing perfect spot for a man out to prove himself.

During his commitment announcement, the young running back prospect was far less celebratory and far more "let's go to work". The blue-collar mentality and commitment to excellence both on and off the field quickly made Stokes a fan favorite among the maize and blue faithful.

After the first day of the Early Signing Period, Michigan's class ranks inside the top ten according to all recruiting services thanks to several National Signing Day flips and a couple of commitments at the buzzer. Big time safety Keon Sabb, prototypical wide receiver Darrius Clemons and talented edge rusher Derrick Moore all picked U-M on Wednesday giving the Wolverines 23 total commits in the 2022 class.

We break down each recruiter, field questions about the day and get into a little bit of football discussion based on the events of the day. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.