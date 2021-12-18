ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal bench allegedly racially abused by Leeds fan during Premier League match at Elland Road

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League is investigating alleged racist abuse aimed at the Arsenal bench by a Leeds supporter during the first half of Saturday's match at Elland Road. Just after the half-hour mark, the Arsenal subs called over the fourth official and the Premier League has confirmed an allegation of racist abuse...

