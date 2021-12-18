ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A Sweet Idea

By Karen Camela Watson
ourtownny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Alex Jackson, the new Director of Programming at M Social Hotel Times Square, heard about the financial challenges that Kamila Myzel of the nearby Myzel’s Chocolate shop was facing due to the pandemic, he knew he had to help. He had a sweet idea. “I actually heard...

www.ourtownny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thefinanser.com

To sweetly go where no sweet has gone before

I recently was given a Gold Mom’s Award for the new book Captain Cake and the Candy Crew. They then followed up with an interview and so, as it’s near Christmas, here it is:. Mom’s Choice Awards is excited to announce another post in our interview series where...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
92.9 THE LAKE

10 Incredibly Sweet and Inexpensive Gift Ideas for Grandparents

Who is the hardest person to shop for on your holiday gift-buying list? The title of hard to shop for will vary from person to person. But for a lot of us it comes down to an older relative that has told us time and time again, they have everything they need. But still, at Christmas the thought of not having a present to unwrap, even if you have everything still doesn't sit well.
SHOPPING
The Laker/Lutz News

This ‘sweet’ entrepreneur loves to bake

San Antonio Elementary School student Vin Sanchez is 7 years old, and he has always loved baking and sweets, according to his mom, Amberlee. Recently, Vin decided to make some (hot) cocoa ‘bombs’ for his family and neighbors, and sold them to make money to spend at his school’s book fair. Since a neighbor shared the young boy’s creations on Facebook, he has made more than $500. Vin continues to bake and makes all the sweets himself — from start to finish — while his parents supervise and help to make up the packages. He already is looking forward to creating more treats for Valentine’s Day, and would someday like to own his own bakery shop. The cocoa treats are priced at $3 apiece. Visit Vin’s Chocolate Shop on Facebook for more information.
SAN ANTONIO, FL
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Gingerbread Spectacular ... how sweet it was

Gingerbread Spectacular fans fell in love with the inventive 27 gingerbreads of 2021, 12 of which received awards. Hundreds of fans came to the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19. From traditional houses to gazebos; from an annual event, the Charlie Begin Lobster Boat Races,...
BOOTHBAY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Columbian

Cookie swap a sweet tradition

The holiday cookie swap is an evergreen tradition, a terrific way to share sweetness and celebrate community (and lighten our holiday baking loads!). The premise is simple: Each guest is tasked with bringing a few dozen home-baked cookies. At the party, everyone gets to sample and share, and then toward the end, each guest assembles a container of assorted cookies from all of the bakers present. The result? A whole lot of different cookies for the price of baking a double batch of one recipe.
RECIPES
Harper's Bazaar

Cher Took a Sweet Photo of a Couple Who Had No Idea Who She Was

Imagine looking so on point for your date night that Cher herself approaches you to take your picture. That's what happened to lucky "beautiful couple" Syndie Germain and Tehran Stokes in Houston early this week. The pair caught Cher's eye while heading home from a romantic one-on-one birthday dinner in coordinated black ensembles. Cher was on her way back from a movie. When she noticed the pair taking each other's picture, she approached them, gushed over their looks, and offered to photograph them. The two complied and posed for a sweet photo together on Cher's phone.
CELEBRITIES
Reporter

They’re the bomb: Cocoa confections a sweet holiday gift idea

“Are you ready for Christmas.” I am asked this question, very often by my students, acquaintances and sometimes even strangers I meet in a store. You have probably been asked this as well. I recently thought about this question. What do they mean? Is the tree up. Is the...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Sweet Cosmetic Collaborations

Morphe's collaboration with Sour Patch Kids takes inspiration from the sweet and sour candies in both appearance and flavor. The limited-edition collection is perfect for anyone who wants to add a pop of color and fun into their makeup routine. The 'MORPHE X SOUR PATCH KIDS CANDY SWEET LIP SCRUBs'...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Ice Cream#Chocolate Truffle#Cookies And Cream#Hotels#New York Nico#The Sweet Shop Nyc#Chinese#The Ice Cream Social#Covid#Gofundme
thewgmagazine.com

Creative, classy and delicious sweetness!

The Sugar Sugar Cake Boutique is truly one of Winter Garden’s gems and it is certainly worthwhile. The custom cakes and cupcakes are perfect for any event or occasion, from weddings to birthdays, or simply as a treat to surprise special ones. The signature of the boutique is the...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
mymcr.net

Sweet, Festive Fun

(Family Features) Holiday celebrations call for recipes of all kinds, but perhaps the most popular area at many parties is the dessert table. Add flavor to your get-togethers with a festive treat like these Peppermint Shortbread Cookies, which call for the seasonal taste of peppermint and the versatility of dairy for a sweet bite after a holiday meal.
RECIPES
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Sweet Holiday Displays!

It might be getting a but cold for long walks, but the UWS is looking vibrant with proper holiday decor! So if you’re willing to brave the weather, check out these well-lit and colorful displays. First, these these brownstones full of cheer …. 69th between CPW and Columbus Ave...
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
kingsvillerecord.com

Sweet, Chocolatey Stocking Stuffers

(Family Features) If you find yourself deciding between gifting traditional stocking stuffers or giving the gift of tasty snacks at the holidays, there’s one simple solution: go for both. After all, combining two hallmarks of the season – sweet treats and stylish gifts – is a surefire way to put yourself on the nice list this year.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
Citrus County Chronicle

A sweet coffee treat

Do you know that moment when something sweet hits your taste buds and a smile instantly spreads across your face? It’s almost magic to some. To others it’s just simply bliss. This holiday season, try something that’s simple yet sophisticated for an easy way to ensure smiles all around.
FOOD & DRINKS
Metro active

Sweet HayaH at Art Boutiki

Rock/funk/soul outfit Sweet HayaH have been a welcome fixture in the San Jose music scene for a while now, and have coaxed audiences all around the Bay Area to sway their hips to the global rhythms underpinning their unique sound. Vocalist Nehal is a powerful force, her energetic vibrato and sunny charisma providing a one of a kind atmosphere for their live performances. At Art Boutiki, they’re joined by local alt-rockers Periscope and Relapse for a holiday show that’s quickly becoming a sweet, sweet holiday tradition.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
A Beautiful Mess

Sweet Brunch Recipes for the Holidays

There’s nothing quite like that magical feeling you get around the holidays when you’re a kid. Nothing. It’s the best. Setting out milk and cookies for Santa and getting to open one present on Christmas Eve (my mom always let me do that and it felt like the biggest deal ever!).
RECIPES
thelocalpalate.com

Embered Sweet Potatoes

In a large pot of salted water, boil the potatoes until just cooked but not completely soft, 25 to 30 minutes, depending on size. Test by piercing a potato with a paring knife. When the knife meets some resistance but can slide all the way through, the potatoes are ready. Drain them immediately; set aside and let cool.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy