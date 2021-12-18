A Sweet Idea

San Antonio Elementary School student Vin Sanchez is 7 years old, and he has always loved baking and sweets, according to his mom, Amberlee. Recently, Vin decided to make some (hot) cocoa ‘bombs’ for his family and neighbors, and sold them to make money to spend at his school’s book fair. Since a neighbor shared the young boy’s creations on Facebook, he has made more than $500. Vin continues to bake and makes all the sweets himself — from start to finish — while his parents supervise and help to make up the packages. He already is looking forward to creating more treats for Valentine’s Day, and would someday like to own his own bakery shop. The cocoa treats are priced at $3 apiece. Visit Vin’s Chocolate Shop on Facebook for more information.

SAN ANTONIO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO