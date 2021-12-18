Re: Cant turn physical machine to virtual machine

I am having trouble setting up a Windows 98 virtual machine working under WMware Workstation 7.0.1, in a Windows 7 64 bit host. The OS installed normally, with no errors, and I then proceeded to install the VMware tools. No problems here, either. I then went to the device manager and, as expected, the sound card was driverless and listed under "other devices", with a question mark and named "PCI Multimedia Audio Device". I didn't worry because I knew Windows 98 had no driver for the sound card Workstation provides. I didn't expect to see another unknown device there, though, this one called "PCI System Peripheral". As recommended, I went to the Creative web site and searched for "PCI 128". I found three different drivers there for use of the device with Windows 98. I then installed the most recent one and hoped that it would also take care of the other unknown device. However, what happened was that I got a blue screen complaining about the ctpci9x(05) vxd. The sound card was now recognised as "Creative Sound Blaster PCI128" but had an exclamation mark on its icon and didn't work -- no sound was available. The other device remained unrecognised. I also tried the other two drivers but the results were exactly the same.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO