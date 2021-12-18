ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Re: Cant turn physical machine to virtual machine

By NikkyStephens
vmware.com
 4 days ago

Hi, I am using VMWare Workstation and I am trying to turn my...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Remote Desktop vs Virtual Desktop vs Virtual Machine: What is the difference?

The world of work has become more flexible than ever before - largely due to technology. First, laptops meant you could take your computer with you, regardless of which desk you were working at, then smartphones meant emails could be responded to while you were on the move. But perhaps the biggest impact on workplace flexibility has come from virtualization. This allows businesses to replicate solutions virtually wherever their employees are based. However, as with any relatively new technology, the terminology can be a little confusing.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Install VMware on Linux and Create Your First Virtual Machine

A virtual machine allows you to run a second, fully functional system within your existing environment. Your computer becomes what is known as a host system. Then, any virtual machine you set up will be a guest system. One of the best software solutions for creating virtual machines on Linux...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Linux Foundation to Host the Cloud Hypervisor Project, Creating a Performant, Lightweight Virtual Machine Monitor for Modern Cloud Workloads

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced it will host the Cloud Hypervisor project, which delivers a Virtual Machine Monitor for modern Cloud workloads. Written in Rust with a strong focus on security, features include CPU, memory and device hot plug; support for running Windows and Linux guests; device offload with vhost-user; and a minimal and compact footprint.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Machine#Cant#Vmware Workstation#I Swear
linuxtoday.com

Quickly Create And Run Optimized Linux, macOS And Windows Virtual Machines With Quickemu

Quickemu is a command-line wrapper for QEMU that can be used to quickly create and run highly optimized Linux, macOS, *BSD, and Windows desktop virtual machines. Instead of expecting an exhaustive list of configuration options, Quickemu tries to automatically “do the right thing” and creates the VM configuration automatically for you (though you can still tweak the settings to suit your needs). Besides this, the tool also automatically downloads the Linux, macOS, or Windows image, so all you have to do is run and install the OS in the virtual machine.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

virtual machine is frequently suspended for an unknown reason

I have a virtual machine that frequently suspends for no known reason. laptop is plugged in. You must state which VMware product you are using, in this case it sounds like either Workstation or Fusion?. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. Virtuoso. It would be better to know what VMware product/version you are...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: vsan physical server

I'm doing some research to learn vsan. I did not understand some topics. I guess I should buy a compatible server for vsan. I have a scenario in my mind, for example, if I buy at least 3 vsan compatible physical servers. If I buy 2 x250 GB SATA disks for ESXi installation and 10x250 GB SSD disks on each of these servers for vsan. how do i install it?
COMPUTERS
CSS-Tricks

A visual introduction to machine learning

Take your JavaScript to the next level at Frontend Masters. Just the first sentence alone here from Stepanie Yee and Tony Chu is solid:. In machine learning, computers apply statistical learning techniques to automatically identify patterns in data. These techniques can be used to make highly accurate predictions. And what...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Qt Blog

State Machines in Qt 6.2

State machines are abstract computational machines that can be in only one of their finite number of states at any given time. They can change from one state to another in response to inputs. State machines can be defined by the list of their states, their initial state and the inputs that trigger the state transitions. State machines are usually visualized by state charts:
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Problem installing sound card driver in Windows 98 virtual machine

I am having trouble setting up a Windows 98 virtual machine working under WMware Workstation 7.0.1, in a Windows 7 64 bit host. The OS installed normally, with no errors, and I then proceeded to install the VMware tools. No problems here, either. I then went to the device manager and, as expected, the sound card was driverless and listed under "other devices", with a question mark and named "PCI Multimedia Audio Device". I didn't worry because I knew Windows 98 had no driver for the sound card Workstation provides. I didn't expect to see another unknown device there, though, this one called "PCI System Peripheral". As recommended, I went to the Creative web site and searched for "PCI 128". I found three different drivers there for use of the device with Windows 98. I then installed the most recent one and hoped that it would also take care of the other unknown device. However, what happened was that I got a blue screen complaining about the ctpci9x(05) vxd. The sound card was now recognised as "Creative Sound Blaster PCI128" but had an exclamation mark on its icon and didn't work -- no sound was available. The other device remained unrecognised. I also tried the other two drivers but the results were exactly the same.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Some text getting lost in virtual machine console

I am new to vmware. I am creating one project using the vmware machine. I have used the wmks.js file in my project to get the machine console in html canvas. I am struggling with one issue of text getting lost when i am sending to the vm. Here is the video screenshot for the same issue: https://www.screencast.com/t/QVBfXeLp.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

Re: Fusion issue

I have a new Macbook Air that I migrated all data from old Air. VM wouldn't work so I upgraded. Still won't work. Has error message of. This version of VMware Fusion is for Intel-based Macs, but is being run on an Apple silicon based Mac via Rosetta-2. I’ve reported...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

horizon 7.9.0 log4j

Horizon 7.9.0 is no longer supported. I know it is vulnerable to the log4j vulnerabilities, but can someone from VMware confirm? Tried calling support and opening a support ticket through my online dashboard but it is impossible to get through. Thank you. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. I’ve reported your thread...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

HAL_INITIALIZATION_FAILED After Upgrading Host to Windows 10 Pro

Good morning, I've upgraded my Host operating system to Windows 10 Pro and now my guests are throwing the HAL_INITIALIZATION_FAILED error once or twice a day. Please help. This configuration has been stable for about 3 years without any real issues. Upgrade Stage 1. Host: Dell Precision Workstation. Host: Windows...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: cant boot the vm anymore

So I had a lot of work to do today and all of a sudden my vm doesn't boot anymore. I've attached the log here. It just hangs with "Waiting for connection". Any help is greatly appreciated, this has already cost me a day of work 😞. Thanks,. vmware.log. 5...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: vCenter & VMware Workstation

How to block VMware Workstation to access vCenter VCSA (6.7U3)?. Some users are using VMware Workstation instead of Web client to create VMs. Such VMs are created with HD Audio which prevents from vMotion. I need to force them using Web Client. Using firewall is not possible as Workstation uses 443/tcp.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VM startup is very slow for a specific image

Hello, I have a question regarding VMware Workstation (version=16.2.0 build=build-18760230) - we are seeing these errors when starting a particular VM. Can anyone advise please?. 2021-12-20T15:07:32.590Z In(05) vmx GuestRpcSendTimedOut: message to toolbox timed out. 2021-12-20T15:07:32.591Z In(05) vmx Vix: [guestCommands.c:1945]: Error VIX_E_TOOLS_NOT_RUNNING in VMAutomationTranslateGuestRpcError(): VMware Tools are not running in the...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

NSX-T Edge Node 3.1.3.0 upgrade to 3.2.0 Error message

Already have a crazy error message right from the very start when upgrading the first Edge node to 3.2.0. This is happening with my Lab NSX-T environment and on the very first Edge Node. Upgrade gets to about 35% and then fails with this crazy error message below. I deleted...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy