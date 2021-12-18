Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea Concerns After Injury & Covid-19 Blows

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is concerned about the state of Chelsea's midfield and attack.

The Blues have had to deal with several injuries in the midfield, as well in recent weeks and days the absence of many key players due to Covid-19.

N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku have all already been sidelined this season through injury, as has Jorginho and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea have also had to deal with Covid-19 self-isolation within the squad. Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic have already tested positive this season, while Ben Chilwell, Lukaku, Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive ahead of the 1-1 draw against Everton on Thursday.

It has meant Tuchel has had to shuffle the pack and deploy players in different and alternate positions. Reece James has played in central midfield, while Saul Niguez has been utilised as a left wing-back and at false-nine.

Tuchel was asked about having to use defender Thiago Silva more than he would have hoped for. The Chelsea boss believes they are able to replace the Brazilian if he needs to, with the selection concerns in other areas of the team.

"We have even the personnel to rotate if we think Thiago needs a break. The concern is in central midfield and up front," said Tuchel.

Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both doubts for Chelsea this weekend to face Wolves which will further add to Tuchel's selection headache as he prepares his team selection for a must-win game at Molineux on Sunday afternoon.

