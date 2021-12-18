Top 15 Reissues of 2021

On the debut, which overflows with energy and attitude, Chrissie Hynde emerges fully formed as a dynamic, assertive vocalist like no other while her band—the late lead guitarist James Honeyman-Scott and bassist Pete Farndon, as well as manic drummer Martin Chambers—provides the perfect accompaniment. This is punk/new wave, all right, but it also manages to be music that speaks to a wide audience. Addictively hooked songs like “Precious,” “Up the Neck,” “Tattooed Love Boys,” “Brass in Pocket,” “Kid” and “Mystery Achievement,” all by Hynde, are among the tracks that are now justifiably deemed classics. So are “The Wait,” which she co-wrote with Farndon, and the album’s cover of “Stop Your Sobbing,” the group’s 1979 first single, which was produced by Nick Lowe and written by the Kinks’ Ray Davies (who had a relationship with Hynde in the 1980s).

