Public Health

Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea Concerns After Injury & Covid-19 Blows

By Matt Debono
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Tuchel has admitted he is concerned about the state of Chelsea's midfield and attack. The Blues have had to deal with several injuries in the midfield, as well in recent weeks and days the absence of many key players due to Covid-19. N'Golo Kante,...

Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Disappointed Chelsea Can't Play at Highest Level Due to Covid-19 Chaos

Thomas Tuchel is frustrated and disappointed that his Chelsea side can't currently perform at their best due to the ongoing Covid-19 and injury disruption in the squad. Chelsea have a large amount of players absent which has meant Tuchel has had to make unfair decisions to play players who are unfit, or deploy them in their second or non-preferred positions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Thomas Tuchel is the right man for Chelsea but not above criticism

It is a painful reality of football discourse that if you are not with someone, you are against them. If you are not in total support of a player, manager, or club, you are seen as someone that wants that player sold, that manager fired, and that club to fail. And maybe that is a tangent of criticism all too often devolving into biased agendas, but at the end of the day things can only get better if issues are addressed rather than blindly ignored.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Saul Niguez
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Chilwell
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Fires Chelsea Covid-19 Warning to Premier League Title Rivals Man City & Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel is adamant Chelsea will fight to find solutions to their depleted squad following Covid-19 disruptions. The new Omicron variant has wreaked havoc on Chelsea recently, causing eight players to test positive for the virus, Kai Havertz and Lewis Baker are the latest to test positive, joining the likes of Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi in self-isolation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Covid#Everton#Brazilian
FanSided

Is Thomas Tuchel the man to arrest the Chelsea slump?

Since the 71′ of the 4-0 hammering of Juventus on November 23, Chelsea has been disjointed, lacklustre and stuttering. This raises the question of whether or not Thomas Tuchel has hit the ‘Frank Lampard Slump’ and whether he can resurrect the Blues’ title challenge. Before reliving the toothless games against Wolves and Everton, cast your minds back to the 70′ of Chelsea controlling Juventus with ease. 60 seconds later, Ben Chilwell had gone in for a 50/50 ball and come out far worse than his Juve counterpart. All in the Blues’ technical area were instantly fearful that it could be a serious, potentially season-ending ACL injury; little did they know that the season-ending part of that fear was in regards to Chelsea’s title challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Tuchel says Covid-hit Chelsea put 'at risk' as Man City stroll

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting his coronavirus-hit Chelsea side at "huge risk" by forcing them to play at Wolves on Sunday as leaders Manchester City put Newcastle to the sword. Chelsea drew 0-0 at Molineux while City eased to a 4-0 away win before Tottenham held 10-man Liverpool to a 2-2 draw, denting the Reds' title hopes. But the action on the pitch was overshadowed by Britain's worsening Covid-19 crisis, with just four games played in total out of 10 originally scheduled. Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss what action to take over the chaos, with growing questions over the integrity of the competition as the busy festive period looms.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel to ‘start from scratch’ with Chelsea team against Brentford

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea must “start from scratch” in selecting a squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup trip to Brentford after Lewis Baker tested positive for Covid-19.Baker was in line to feature at the Brentford Community Stadium after a clutch of academy stars trained with Chelsea’s first team on Monday and Tuesday.The 26-year-old midfielder’s positive test leaves Chelsea missing as many as eight players due to coronavirus.Manager Tuchel admitted Chelsea’s enforced selection plans will “go against our nature” for the League Cup quarter-final encounter.“We planned now a squad and we had some plans with Lewis Baker, from the academy, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Tuchel: Nobody Needs to Feel Sorry For Chelsea Amid Injury and Covid Crisis

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that nobody needs to feel sorry for his squad despite their ongoing injury and Covid-19 crisis at the moment. The Blues are without several first team players as they travel to Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. Speaking to the press via Mirror...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

