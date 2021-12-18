Casting Call: Real DJ's & Real Boxers Needed This week.

PLEASE… Carefully Read All The Info Below Before Submitting For These Projects.

*NOTE from CENTRAL CASTING GEORGIA

There will be strict Covid-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Central Casting Georgia

“RUN”

(REAL DJ - FEATURED ROLE)

* SEEKING: A Real "EDM DJ" (Must have real EDM DJ experience)

18yrs & Older

* This production is requiring all cast & crew to be vaccinated against

COVID-19

* Mandatory Covid-19 Test Date: Monday January 17th

* Shoots: Wednesday January 19th

* To submit, email the following information ASAP:

1. Name

2. Phone #

3. Are you fully available - for testing and filming on all dates listed above

4. A photo of yourself (headshot and bodyshot)

5. What is your EDM DJ experience?

6. If applicable, please include a video of your EDM DJ skills.

7. Are you registered with central casting? NOTE: you do not need to be registered to apply!

8. Do you meet the vaccination requirements stated above?

9. Put “EDM DJ” in subject line

* Submit Info To: RUN@centralcasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“BEVERLY STREET” (Film)

(BOXING GYM)

* Men, Women & (Minors 14yrs & Older) of All Ethnicities who are

"Real Boxers"

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” (To Apply For Number - See Link Below)

* Also: Seeking Skilled Boxing Trainers 18yrs & Older

* This production is requiring all cast & crew to be vaccinated against

COVID-19

* Mandatory Covid-19 Test Date: Monday January 10th

* Shoots: Tuesday January 11th thru Jan. 19th (Must be available ALL dates)

* To submit, email the following information ASAP:

1. Name

2. Phone #

3. Are you fully available - for testing and filming on all dates listed above

4. Please send current photos (full body and head shot)

5. What is your Boxing level of experience?

6. Are you registered with central casting? (DO NOT NEED TO BE REGISTERED WITH CENTRAL CASTING!)

7. Do you meet the vaccination requirements stated above?

8. Do you own your own Boxing Gloves?

9. If you have any video footage of you boxing, PLEASE add it to your submission email. The higher your Boxing level is, the higher the rate will be.

10. Put “REAL BOXING” in subject line

* Submit ALL Info To: Bstreet@centralcasting.com

* NOTE from EXTRAS CASTING ATLANTA

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Major TV Project”

(UPCOMING FEATURED ROLE)

* Seeking: A Boy around 4'7 - 4'9 w/some performing experience for a "Featured Role"

* Must be OK with some Horror Elements

* Submit : A few recent photos, Age, Height, All Clothing Sizes & Parents Contact Info

-- Also: Include a Resume or Any Experience

* Shoots: Early January

* Put “FEATURED BOY” in the subject line

* Submit All Your Info To: ECAtvExtras@gmail.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Upcoming Projects”

(VACCINATED PEOPLE - ONGOING NEED)

* VACCINATED Men & Women of All Ethnicities for Multiple Roles.

18yrs & Older

* Submit: A couple recent pictures (Waist Up & Full Body)

* Also: Include Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Finally: Proof of Vaccination - Please include your vaccination card when you submit.

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “VACCINATED” in the subject line

* Submit All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com

* NOTE from CASTING ALL TALENT

There will be strict Covid-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Casting All Talent

“LEGACIES” (S4)

(STUDENTS - Ongoing Need)

* Seeking: Males & Females 18yrs & Older who still look like High School students.

* Mandatory Covid Test Date: TBA

* Submit : 3 pics (headshot, full body, recent dated selfie) Age, Ht, Wt, & Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “HS STUDENT” in the subject line

* Apply for roles & submit availability at: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com

* New to C.A.T.?? Join our database at: SignUp.CastingAllTalent.com

* NOTE from DESTINATION CASTING

There will be strict Covid-19 set procedures that Background talent must follow. All talent must have a Covid-19 test administered on set within 48 hours of work date! Covid-19 Testing Bump: ($$ paid on work date)

Destination Casting

“First Wives Club” (S3)

(FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women of All Ethnicities for “Multiple Upcoming Roles"

18 - 100yrs

* SUBMIT 2 Clear Current Photos

-- No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror.

-- Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Mandatory Covid-19 Tests 48 hrs Prior To Work date.

* Shoots : TBA

* Put “FRESH FACE” in subject line

* Send All Above Info to: FWCS3Extras@gmail.com

FILM INDUSTRY & VOICEOVER INFO

BEHIND THE CAMERA: “Film & TV Industry Jobs”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* Scroll Down & Click On: Industry Jobs & Classes

* Click On: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

“VOICEOVERS”

1. BILL CELLER

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

2. ATLANTA VOICEOVER STUDIO

* Auditions / Demos / Recordings / Workshops / Classes / Resources

* For more information, please visit: AtlantaVoiceoverStudio.com

* Hunter Bradley / ADMIN@ATLANTAVOICEOVERSTUDIO.COM

How To Submit Yourself, or Your Vehicle As An “Extra”

Below is a List of Extras Casting Directors around Atlanta

* Extras Casting Atlanta

* Casting TaylorMade

* CL Casting

* Destination Casting

* Hylton Casting

* Catrett Casting

* Tammy Smith Casting

* Casting All Talent

* B.A.C.A. Casting

* Bill Marinella Casting

* Cab Casting

* Rose Locke Casting

* Game Changing Films (Athletes)

Go to their Website, FB or Twitter page daily and check out the projects they’re casting. Choose one (or more if you’re what there looking for).

GENERIC VERSION

Send the below information to the “Casting Directors” via Email or Link to their Website.

- Three Current Pictures (Head, Waist Up, Full Body) NO glamour shots, iPhone quality is fine.

- (IMPORTANT) Regarding your Pictures, dress as best as possible to the "Role" you're submitting for.

- Your Stats (Height, Weight, Sizes, etc.)

- Your Contact info

- (VERY IMPORTANT) Let the Casting Directors know the exact days you’re available to work.

- (VERY VERY IMPORTANT) Properly fill out The Subject Line of your email.

* If you’re right for a role, someone will call you.

* ANYBODY can be an “Extra” – no matter your Age, Shape, Size, or Ethnicity.

* BE PATIENT! Productions have multiple moving parts which at times cause delays.

* DO NOT call the Casting Director after a few days asking about the role.

Again, if they want you, someone will call.

* Please email me w/any questions at: greg.clarkson@audacy.com

* Also see the list on twitter: @getcastwithgreg

Good luck,

Greg