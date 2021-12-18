ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Casting Call: Real DJ's & Real Boxers Needed This week.

By Casting Call With Greg Clarkson
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6dr4_0dQfQF3e00

PLEASE… Carefully Read All The Info Below Before Submitting For These Projects.

*NOTE from CENTRAL CASTING GEORGIA
There will be strict Covid-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Central Casting Georgia
“RUN”
(REAL DJ - FEATURED ROLE)
* SEEKING: A Real "EDM DJ" (Must have real EDM DJ experience)
18yrs & Older
* This production is requiring all cast & crew to be vaccinated against
COVID-19
* Mandatory Covid-19 Test Date: Monday January 17th
* Shoots: Wednesday January 19th
* To submit, email the following information ASAP:
1. Name
2. Phone #
3. Are you fully available - for testing and filming on all dates listed above
4. A photo of yourself (headshot and bodyshot)
5. What is your EDM DJ experience?
6. If applicable, please include a video of your EDM DJ skills.
7. Are you registered with central casting? NOTE: you do not need to be registered to apply!
8. Do you meet the vaccination requirements stated above?
9. Put “EDM DJ” in subject line
* Submit Info To: RUN@centralcasting.com

Central Casting Georgia
“BEVERLY STREET” (Film)
(BOXING GYM)
* Men, Women & (Minors 14yrs & Older) of All Ethnicities who are
"Real Boxers"
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” (To Apply For Number - See Link Below)
* Also: Seeking Skilled Boxing Trainers 18yrs & Older
* This production is requiring all cast & crew to be vaccinated against
COVID-19
* Mandatory Covid-19 Test Date: Monday January 10th
* Shoots: Tuesday January 11th thru Jan. 19th (Must be available ALL dates)
* To submit, email the following information ASAP:
1. Name
2. Phone #
3. Are you fully available - for testing and filming on all dates listed above
4. Please send current photos (full body and head shot)
5. What is your Boxing level of experience?
6. Are you registered with central casting? (DO NOT NEED TO BE REGISTERED WITH CENTRAL CASTING!)
7. Do you meet the vaccination requirements stated above?
8. Do you own your own Boxing Gloves?
9. If you have any video footage of you boxing, PLEASE add it to your submission email. The higher your Boxing level is, the higher the rate will be.
10. Put “REAL BOXING” in subject line
* Submit ALL Info To: Bstreet@centralcasting.com

* NOTE from EXTRAS CASTING ATLANTA
There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Extras Casting Atlanta
“Major TV Project”
(UPCOMING FEATURED ROLE)
* Seeking: A Boy around 4'7 - 4'9 w/some performing experience for a "Featured Role"
* Must be OK with some Horror Elements
* Submit : A few recent photos, Age, Height, All Clothing Sizes & Parents Contact Info
-- Also: Include a Resume or Any Experience
* Shoots: Early January
* Put “FEATURED BOY” in the subject line
* Submit All Your Info To: ECAtvExtras@gmail.com

Extras Casting Atlanta
“Upcoming Projects”
(VACCINATED PEOPLE - ONGOING NEED)
* VACCINATED Men & Women of All Ethnicities for Multiple Roles.
18yrs & Older
* Submit: A couple recent pictures (Waist Up & Full Body)
* Also: Include Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Finally: Proof of Vaccination - Please include your vaccination card when you submit.
* Shoot Date: TBA
* Put “VACCINATED” in the subject line
* Submit All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com

* NOTE from CASTING ALL TALENT
There will be strict Covid-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Casting All Talent
“LEGACIES” (S4)
(STUDENTS - Ongoing Need)
* Seeking: Males & Females 18yrs & Older who still look like High School students.
* Mandatory Covid Test Date: TBA
* Submit : 3 pics (headshot, full body, recent dated selfie) Age, Ht, Wt, & Contact Info
* Shoot Date: TBA
* Put “HS STUDENT” in the subject line
* Apply for roles & submit availability at: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com
* New to C.A.T.?? Join our database at: SignUp.CastingAllTalent.com

* NOTE from DESTINATION CASTING
There will be strict Covid-19 set procedures that Background talent must follow. All talent must have a Covid-19 test administered on set within 48 hours of work date! Covid-19 Testing Bump: ($$ paid on work date)

Destination Casting
“First Wives Club” (S3)
(FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women of All Ethnicities for “Multiple Upcoming Roles"
18 - 100yrs
* SUBMIT 2 Clear Current Photos
-- No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror.
-- Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Mandatory Covid-19 Tests 48 hrs Prior To Work date.
* Shoots : TBA
* Put “FRESH FACE” in subject line
* Send All Above Info to: FWCS3Extras@gmail.com

FILM INDUSTRY & VOICEOVER INFO

BEHIND THE CAMERA: “Film & TV Industry Jobs”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* Scroll Down & Click On: Industry Jobs & Classes
* Click On: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)

“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

“VOICEOVERS”
1. BILL CELLER
* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.
* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com
* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com
2. ATLANTA VOICEOVER STUDIO
* Auditions / Demos / Recordings / Workshops / Classes / Resources
* For more information, please visit: AtlantaVoiceoverStudio.com
* Hunter Bradley / ADMIN@ATLANTAVOICEOVERSTUDIO.COM

How To Submit Yourself, or Your Vehicle As An “Extra”
Below is a List of Extras Casting Directors around Atlanta
* Extras Casting Atlanta
* Casting TaylorMade
* CL Casting
* Destination Casting
* Hylton Casting
* Catrett Casting
* Tammy Smith Casting
* Casting All Talent
* B.A.C.A. Casting
* Bill Marinella Casting
* Cab Casting
* Rose Locke Casting
* Game Changing Films (Athletes)
Go to their Website, FB or Twitter page daily and check out the projects they’re casting. Choose one (or more if you’re what there looking for).
GENERIC VERSION
Send the below information to the “Casting Directors” via Email or Link to their Website.
- Three Current Pictures (Head, Waist Up, Full Body) NO glamour shots, iPhone quality is fine.
- (IMPORTANT) Regarding your Pictures, dress as best as possible to the "Role" you're submitting for.
- Your Stats (Height, Weight, Sizes, etc.)
- Your Contact info
- (VERY IMPORTANT) Let the Casting Directors know the exact days you’re available to work.
- (VERY VERY IMPORTANT) Properly fill out The Subject Line of your email.
* If you’re right for a role, someone will call you.
* ANYBODY can be an “Extra” – no matter your Age, Shape, Size, or Ethnicity.
* BE PATIENT! Productions have multiple moving parts which at times cause delays.
* DO NOT call the Casting Director after a few days asking about the role.
Again, if they want you, someone will call.
* Please email me w/any questions at: greg.clarkson@audacy.com
* Also see the list on twitter: @getcastwithgreg
Good luck,
Greg

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Essence

Beyonce, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Issa Rae Snag Golden Globes Nominations

'King Richard,' 'Insecure,' 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' each garnered big recognition as nominees were announced for the 2021 Golden Globes. Stars of the big and small screens are getting their gowns and tuxes ready for January 9th, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has just announced the list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Kelly Rowland On ‘The Nick Cannon Show’

It was all fun and games on Nick Cannon’s new daytime talk show that I didn’t even know existed until recently lol! A special guest made her appearance on the show to give a little holiday cheer and that was singer Kelly Rowland! She made the show extra special by cooking a holiday feast with Nick and she made a yummy dessert as well! She said she makes a great banana pudding and you can’t go wrong with that. I loved her dress it was so super sexy and that hairdo, wow! I have the details on what fashion designer she was wearing inside, have a great day everyone!
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Glamour#Central Casting#Central Casting Georgia#Women Lrb
realitytitbit.com

Who is the Sister Wives' nanny which Robyn Brown employs?

TLC’s Sister Wives follows the relationship between Kody Brown and the multiple ladies in his life. Recently, viewers noticed there appears to be another woman in the picture: nanny Mindy Jessop. Robyn Brown is often seen with the babysitter, so much that fans jumped to conclusions that she may...
TV & VIDEOS
Glamour

Beyoncé Recorded a Song with Blue Ivy and the Twins for Her Mom's New Talk Show

Warning: this jingle performed by Beyoncé and her children will be stuck in your head for up to twelve hours. Tina Knowles-Lawson, the fashion designer behind the most iconic Destiny's Child ensembles and mom of Beyoncé and Solange, is launching a new Facebook Watch talk show called Talks With Mama Tina. The host shared a new promo from the series on December 21, with the show's theme song sung by none other than the Ivy Park mogul herself.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis Got Back Together, Planning Their Secret Wedding With Their Daughters

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are allegedly back together. And their daughters couldn’t be more thrilled because they are also planning to tie the knot again. In its Dec. 20 issue, New Idea claimed that Moore and Willis don’t want to waste any more time before they make things official again. So, they are planning to tie the knot on the actress’s ranch in Idaho.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Will Smith’s First Wife Sheree Zampino Joins the Cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Things in Will Smith’s life just took an interesting turn of events now that his ex-wife Sheree Zampino is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its 12th season. If fans didn’t get enough personal details from his recent memoir, Will, then it’s likely that Zampino will dish a little more inside scoop.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Twitter
FOXBusiness

What is Sean 'Diddy' Combs' net worth?

When Sean "Diddy" Combs first burst onto the scene, he was known for his popular hip-hop music but has since become known as a businessman, seen more behind-the-scenes on the production side than behind the mic himself. Regardless of his exact position in the industry, it's no secret that he's...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

William Shatner Involved in Bad Car Accident in LA

William Shatner was reportedly involved in a nasty-looking car crash in Los Angeles today. While no one was injured, it appears that both his car -- a Mercedes SUV -- and the sedan he collided with sustained significant cosmetic damage. TMZ, who first reported the accident, have some pretty dramatic photos, along with a description of the aftermath, in which Shatner made his way over to the other car to check on the driver, and cleared the street of debris. Neither of the drivers was visibly injured and no one was taken to the hospital, according to the report.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Jada Pinkett Smith makes son Jaden and mom Adrienne giggle with video of her slurring words while 'high' from anesthesia in Red Table Talk teaser

On Tuesday Facebook Watch shared a teaser for a new episode of Red Table Talk, premiering on Wednesday. The actress brought cameras along as she underwent a colonoscopy and they captured her making some hilarious statements while sedated. In the 48-second clip Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris,...
CELEBRITIES
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy