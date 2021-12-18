ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Woeful England collapse AGAIN as Australia run riot with huge lead in Second Ashes Test despite Root and Malan runs

By John Etheridge
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

JOE ROOT and Dawid Malan gave England hope - but the rest of the batters provided only despair and desolation.

Captain Root and No.3 Malan batted throughout the opening session on day three of the Second Test and there was a surge of optimism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PF6JZ_0dQfQ6CM00
Nathan Lyon celebrates bowling Ollie Robinson out Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hauV8_0dQfQ6CM00
James Anderson reacts Credit: Reuters

Perhaps England were finally going to produce a decent effort with the bat.

We should have known better. What followed was as feeble and lamentable as anything England’s collection of faltering batters have shown in 2021.

Root and Malan produced terrible shots and there are few words that can describe the shocking dismissals of Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler.

What is the matter with these people? Where is the nous, the resilience and the desire to try to stay in? Guess what, fellas, you can’t score runs unless you are actually out in the middle.

From 150-2, England lost four wickets for 19 runs and eventually slumped to 236 all out - a deficit of 237 runs on first innings.

By the close, Australia had advanced to 45-1 with England’s sole success being the run out of David Warner. The Aussies will enter day four with a lead of 282.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Just as they did in the second innings of the First Test, Root and Malan batted with a competence that no other England batters have approached.

They were calm and composed, scoring at better than three-an-over. For a session, at least, the Aussies looked to be badly missing the absent Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

But, as we know, it is the hope that kills.

Once they were separated, England disintegrated with a string of poor shots. In fact, the poor shots started before they were separated because Root and Malan were both culpable.

Root was dismissed by all-rounder Cameron Green for the second time out of three so far, edging a ball he could have left to second slip.

It was his second half-century of the series and seventh in his last seven Tests in Australia.

Root still does not have a century in an away Ashes match. And let's hope his old fault of failing to convert fifties into hundreds is not returning.

He took his Test tally in 2021 to 1606 and is now fourth on the all-time list for runs in a calendar year, behind only Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf, Windies legend Viv Richards and former South African opener Graeme Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20igob_0dQfQ6CM00
Mitchell Starc falls over Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxgZ8_0dQfQ6CM00
Travis Head catches to get Stuart Broad out Credit: AFP

Just like Root, Malan punched his bat in frustration after getting out. They both knew that, like in Brisbane, half-centuries were not enough. Big hundreds were the order of the day.

Malan cut Mitchell Starc for four and, attempting something similar next ball, succeeded only in edging to first slip.

Next, the hapless Pope was out to spin once more. It is difficult to recall a top-level batsman who looks so frenetic and agitated against the slow men.

Pope was given out caught at short leg off Nathan Lyon but reviews showed the ball came off his arm. Guess what Pope did next?

Two balls later, he advanced down the pitch to Lyon and popped a catch to Marnus Labuschagne at short leg. Almost unbelievable.

If you thought that was bad, what about Jos Buttler?

He aimed an ambitious drive at a ball slanted across him from Starc and, naturally, edged a catch that was safely snaffled at first slip. Australia hold their catches, England frequently don't.

Buttler had fallen into an obvious trap and his Test career appears to be crumbling towards its end.

Chris Woakes played a couple of elegant cover drives before being bowled by Lyon and Ollie Robinson, who has more ability with the bat than he is currently showing, was nailed lbw.

Ben Stokes, attempting to manipulate the strike and swinging hard, dragged on and Stuart Broad was given a mini-bombardment of short balls before spooning a catch to cover.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

‘I am worried’ – Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson ‘concerned’ Premier League is not taking player welfare seriously

JORDAN HENDERSON believes that crammed fixture schedules are creating a health hazard for England’s top flight players. But the Liverpool captain fears that the response to his concerns will remain the sound of silence. Anfield No2 Pep Lijnders this week declared that forcing Jurgen Klopp’s players into two games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

'Hurting' England not giving up on Ashes: Malan

England are "hurting" but determined to rise to the challenge and claw their way back into the Ashes series against Australia, batsman Dawid Malan said on Thursday. After slumping by nine wickets in Brisbane and then by 275 runs in Adelaide, the visitors will enter the Melbourne Cricket Ground cauldron for the third Test on Sunday needing to win. If they don't, the five-Test series is over with Australia retaining the urn as holders. Malan said there had been frank discussions after Adelaide, where a first-innings batting collapse coupled with poor bowling and fielding cost England the match.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Pat Cummins
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Chris Woakes
Person
Viv Richards
Person
Josh Hazlewood
Person
Mitchell Starc
Person
Marnus Labuschagne
Person
Nathan Lyon
The Independent

Dawid Malan says mindset behind white-ball success can reignite England in Ashes

Dawid Malan believes England can reignite their Ashes campaign by tapping into the mindset that has driven their success in white-ball cricket.England have been outclassed by Australia in each of the first two Tests, meaning their Boxing Day assignment in front of 70,000 at Melbourne’s MCG is a make-or-break match.The portents are not good, with 11 defeats and one draw in their last 12 Tests on Australia soil – a sorry sequence spanning eight years and three tours.Yet there is no fear factor where limited-overs cricket is concerned. When the sides met in the T20 World Cup just a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu reflects on ‘insane’ year after claiming Sports Personality award

Emma Raducanu hailed the “insane” support she has received in 2021 after capping an incredible 12 months by being voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she secured the US Open title, becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the prize without dropping a set.Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida

The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs.The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs.🌟 UNBELIEVABLE win for #TeamUSA🌟 They defeat Ireland by 27 runs!!!What. An. Incredible. Ride.#USAvsIRE🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/TcLxnl7QqF— USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 22, 2021Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over.The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out. Read More Inter Milan continue fine form in Serie AAnge Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St MirrenAntonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals
BASEBALL
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Australia#Aussies#The First Test Root
The Independent

Chris Silverwood insists he’s still right man to lead England

England head coach Chris Silverwood remains convinced he is the right man for the job but accepts that a faltering Ashes campaign brings question marks over his position.Silverwood took control of the side in late 2019 and has spent much of the last two years planning to reclaim the urn, publicly prioritising the current series on numerous occasions and working hard on plans to reverse England’s poor recent record Down Under.But things could hardly have got off to a worse start, with Australia winning the first two Tests by handsome margins – nine wickets in Brisbane and 275 runs...
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Root tells England to ‘learn fast’ if they are to mount Ashes comeback

Joe Root demanded his England side start learning from their mistakes if they want salvage their Ashes campaign from 2-0 down.Root watched his team make a game attempt at snatching a draw in the day/night second Test in Adelaide with Jos Buttler’s determination taking a largely one-sided contest into a final session before standing on his own stumps to usher in a 275-run defeat.But that backs-to-the-wall effort was scant mitigation for some familiar shortcomings that have seen England outclassed in each of the first two games.Whispers of another whitewash to follow 2006/07 and 2013/14 are already growing in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jofra Archer ruled out of West Indies tour after fresh injury setback

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has suffered a fresh injury setback, undergoing a second elbow operation that will keep him out of action until next summer.Archer has not played at the highest level for nine months and his absence will stretch to over a year after it was decided the recurring stress fracture in his right elbow needed another operation.He went under the knife on Saturday and, while the prognosis is not yet clear, he has already been ruled out of the three-Test tour of his native West Indies in March.That series had been the 26-year-old’s stated comeback target...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Andrew Robertson ‘lucky to be walking’ after Harry Kane tackle, Mark Clattenburg claims

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has claimed that Andrew Robertson is “lucky he’s still walking” after being on the receiving end of a reckless studs-up slide tackle from Harry Kane. Clattenburg was critical of the standard of officiating in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham last weekend, with Jurgen Klopp furious that Kane wasn’t sent off, while also questioning referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a penalty in a separate incident. It’s understood the fact that Robertson, who was later sent off himself for a wild hack on Emerson Royal, lifted his leg to avoid the full impact of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harlequins’ title success rekindled Danny Care’s love for the game of rugby

Danny Care returns to Twickenham with his love for the game rekindled by a title-winning season and the determination to help Harlequins’ young guns fulfil their potential.A year ago Care’s interest in rugby was waning as Quins toiled in front of empty stands, the absence of fans deflating a high-energy player whose England career had ended two years earlier.But the departure of Paul Gustard dramatically transformed fortunes on the pitch to the extent that a team positioned seventh in the Gallagher Premiership stormed to their first domestic crown since 2012.As the end of lockdown brought supporters back to grounds, albeit...
RUGBY
The Independent

Pat Cummins set to return for third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood still out with injury

Australia captain Pat Cummins is expected to return for the third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood remains out with a minor side strain.Cummins missed the second Test after coming into close contact with someone who had Covid. Steve Smith took over captaincy duties and the hosts continued their dominance as they won by 275 runs.The developments around Cummins’ situation came to light close to the start of the Test and Australia coach Justin Langer says he’s impressed with how his team handled it.“I found out at midnight about Patty Cummins and what was happening,” he said. “I really liked...
SPORTS
The Independent

England can expect seamer-friendly wicket for Melbourne Ashes Test

England can expect a green wicket with help for the seamers at the Boxing Day Ashes Test, according to MCG pitch curator Matthew Page.The tourists have misread conditions in each of the first two games, leaving Stuart Broad out on a Gabba surface that would have suited him then leaving Jack Leach out on an Adelaide Oval track that suited spin.The man in charge of preparing that pitch, Damian Hough, even advised England to pick a spinner only for his words to fall on deaf ears.Page is not interested in getting involved in matters of selection but was happy...
SPORTS
The Independent

Keeping ‘brilliant’ Joe Root quiet a big job for Australia, Justin Langer admits

Australia are working overtime to keep “brilliant” England captain Joe Root quiet in the Ashes head coach Justin Langer has revealed.Root has enjoyed a career-best year with the bat, reeling off 1,630 runs at an average of 62.69 including six centuries.But after the first two Tests Down Under, and two unconverted fifties, he is still awaiting his first hundred on Australian soil.Langer admitted Root loomed large over his side’s planning meetings ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, given his status as the heartbeat of the batting order.“He is a brilliant player, no doubt about that, and...
SPORTS
AFP

All Black McKenzie eyes run at fly-half in Japan

New Zealand's Damian McKenzie said Tuesday he wants to play fly-half at Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath Tokyo, and is "confident" of making the All Blacks' 2023 Rugby World Cup squad. The 26-year-old McKenzie, who has played at both fly-half and full-back in recent years, has arrived in Japan to replace fellow All Black Beauden Barrett, who had a six-month sabbatical with Sungoliath last season. Barrett is now sharing the All Blacks' number 10 jersey with Richie Mo'unga after successfully re-establishing himself at fly-half with Suntory last year. Now McKenzie wants to stake his claim for the shirt as he prepares for the start of the Japanese season early next month, although he says he is equally happy to turn out at full-back.
RUGBY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
281K+
Followers
2K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy