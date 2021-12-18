ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Governor: No one still missing in Kentucky after tornadoes

By The Associated Press
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCncQ_0dQfQ0u000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says all of the people reported missing in Kentucky after tornadoes swept through the state last weekend have been accounted for.

Arkansans help with clean-up efforts in Kentucky, say it will take a village to get restore the town

Beshear hailed the report by state emergency management officials and said he hoped it means no more people in Kentucky will be found dead from the storm.

Beshear says there was some confusion over the number of deaths because his staff believes there have been 78 deaths, though state emergency management officials put the current count at 75.

Biden firsthand sees tornado toll across Kentucky

Tennessee officials, meanwhile, have confirmed that a fifth person in the state died from storms that struck that state as part of the same weather system.

