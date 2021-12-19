ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showers, gusty winds and cold weather in store for Sunday on Long Island

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Sunday will be cloudy and rainy in the morning before turning sunny during a windy afternoon.

News 12 meteorologists say high temperatures will reach 42 degrees with a low in the mid-20s expected Sunday night.

The start of the workweek will be mostly sunny, but cold. The wind chill will have it feeling in the 20s.

TUESDAY: WINTER begins at 10:59 AM – sun and clouds, breezy. Highs near 45. Lows near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 45. Lows near 29.

THU-FRI: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s, lows near freezing.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to be quiet and seasonable.

