Showers, gusty winds and cold weather in store for Sunday on Long Island
Sunday will be cloudy and rainy in the morning before turning sunny during a windy afternoon.
News 12 meteorologists say high temperatures will reach 42 degrees with a low in the mid-20s expected Sunday night.
The start of the workweek will be mostly sunny, but cold. The wind chill will have it feeling in the 20s.
TUESDAY: WINTER begins at 10:59 AM – sun and clouds, breezy. Highs near 45. Lows near 30.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 45. Lows near 29.
THU-FRI: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s, lows near freezing.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to be quiet and seasonable.
Comments / 0