ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Chicagoans send much-needed aid to Kentucky tornado victims

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qefBi_0dQfNYBu00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Semi-trucks filled with donated essentials are making their way from Chicago to Mayfield, Ky. to help families affected by last week’s tornado.

"Thank you Chicago for stepping up like I never thought they would," said Yesenia Huizar. Huizar is one of two sisters that recently moved to Chicago from Mayfield, Ky.

She told CBS 2 that when Mayfield became one of the towns hardest hit by tornadoes touching down in the region, that the Semi-trucks filled with donated essentials are making their way from Chicago to Mayfield, Ky. to help families affected by last week’s tornado.

“It was just a small idea and it became huge with all the support of the community and everyone, the volunteers, everyone who is helping us so it’s really a dream that’s been fulfilled, for sure," Huizar said.

With support from the Chicago community, two semi-trucks were filled with clothes, diapers, toilet paper, bottled water, and other essentials, which will be unloaded by the Mayfield Fire Department on site in Kentucky.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Mayfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Volunteers#Extreme Weather#Chicagoans#Wbbm Newsradio#Cbs
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy