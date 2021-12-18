Chicagoans send much-needed aid to Kentucky tornado victims

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Semi-trucks filled with donated essentials are making their way from Chicago to Mayfield, Ky. to help families affected by last week’s tornado.

"Thank you Chicago for stepping up like I never thought they would," said Yesenia Huizar. Huizar is one of two sisters that recently moved to Chicago from Mayfield, Ky.

She told CBS 2 that when Mayfield became one of the towns hardest hit by tornadoes touching down in the region, that the Semi-trucks filled with donated essentials are making their way from Chicago to Mayfield, Ky. to help families affected by last week’s tornado.

“It was just a small idea and it became huge with all the support of the community and everyone, the volunteers, everyone who is helping us so it’s really a dream that’s been fulfilled, for sure," Huizar said.

With support from the Chicago community, two semi-trucks were filled with clothes, diapers, toilet paper, bottled water, and other essentials, which will be unloaded by the Mayfield Fire Department on site in Kentucky.