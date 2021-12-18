ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Wolves vs Chelsea on TV? Channel, live stream, kick-off time, team news & Covid info for TODAY’S Premier League match

By Sam Street
The US Sun
 4 days ago
CHELSEA visit Wolves in a Premier League fixture that is set to go ahead despite Covid concerns.

A huge number of games have been called off this weekend, but the Blues and their opponents have so far been spared the worst of the Omicron variant.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea have four positive Covid tests Credit: AFP

Chelsea have confirmed four positive tests but Thomas Tuchel is putting a brave face on things.

He said: "We had to confirm the flow tests and wait for the PCR results. The results are the results and the situation is the situation.

"We still have a strong squad and one we want to push forward, and that should be able to compete. Like always, we focus on the guys who are there."

He added that he had not asked for the match to be postponed, saying: "I don’t lose my concentration or energy with questions like this.

"I’m pretty sure Petr [Cech] and Marina [Granovskaia] take care of this. We are in close contact with our doctors.

"At some point it’s getting difficult in terms of overuse of players, but I was not involved in these thoughts."

What time does Wolves vs Chelsea kick off?

What TV channel is Wolves vs Chelsea on and can I live stream it?

  • Unfortunately Wolves vs Chelsea is not on UK television.
  • Newcastle vs Man City is the match Sky Sports have chosen for live coverage.
  • US viewers can watch the action live on NBCSN.
  • In the US, you can stream the game live via FuboTV.

Team news

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all out with positive Covid tests.

Ben Chilwell has also tested positive but was injured for the match anyway.

Kai Havertz is not in the squad as he is feeling unwell, but Thomas Tuchel has revealed he has not tested positive for Covid.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was injured in the 1-1 draw at home to Everton while Jorginho has a back problem.

And Thomas Tuchel has revealed that means he could be forced into the "crazy situation of starting Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante.

Kovacic and Kante have not played since October and November respectively due to injury.

For Wolves, Fabio Silva and Yerson Mosquera have both tested positive for Covid.

Hwang Hee-chan is also doubtful due to a knock he picked up in the 1-0 defeat at home to Brighton.

Latest odds

Wolves 11/2

Draw 3/1

Chelsea 6/10

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Saturday, December 18

Comments / 0

Sports
