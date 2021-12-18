ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Dane Recovering After Jumping Off Parking Garage In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Colorado Springs saved a 110-pound Great Dane after it jumped from the roof of a five-level parking garage. The dog landed on the roof of a two-story building.

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire)

Crews responded to the structure south of the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts.

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire)

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire)

Firefighters say the dog was on a leash. It suffered a cut lip, but is in overall good health, they added.

