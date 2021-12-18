ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Nicholas McGegan’s Performance of the Messiah Provides an Enjoyable Afternoon at Symphony Center

By Louis Harris
Cover picture for the articleI have only recently become fond of vocal music and, as a non-Christian, I have always avoided Christmas concerts, including performances of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah. Outside of the ubiquitous “Hallelujah Chorus,” I have somehow managed to avoid this warhorse altogether. As I have learned recently, this is much to my...

Review: A Hero’s Journey for Alaudin Ullah in Dishwasher Dreams at Writers Theatre

Every first-generation person has a story of integrating the ways of the old country, or of. their ancestral region like the American South. It is how identities are built and a part of the roadmap for success. Dishwasher Dreams is written and performed by standup comedian Alaudin Ullah. It is a robust and vivid remembrance of growing up as the son of Bengali immigrants in New York’s Spanish Harlem. Ullah is the lone speaking presence on the stage accompanied by percussionist Avirodh Sharma on the tabla. Sharma’s skill adds sonic warmth and dramatic punctuation to Ullah’s stage presence. A gorgeously layered opening song showcases the full range of the tabla. The music enhances the flavor of this immigrant story and is integral to the telling.
The set design by Nigel Hook is elegant (until it falls apart) and it’s that element that won the play a Tony award in 2017. Set design, not the play itself. To be fair, it also won the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play. But it is repetitively, mindlessly silly and relies on old, wornout humor, both physical and verbal. (See my explainer below on my 2-star rating.)
One of the most interesting aspects of Sean Baker’s filmmaking is his ability to realize his unique vision under circumstances other, less-assured filmmakers would consider disadvantages. Baker (Starlet, Tangerine, The Florida Project) routinely embraces creative choices that others would never entertain, let alone integrate into their visual style and filmmaking approach. From working with emerging actors (or non-actors entirely) to filming on location in a verité style (Tangerine was filmed entirely on iPhones), Baker’s films always include a sense of visceral realness that set them apart. In Red Rocket, Baker’s latest film starring Simon Rex in a turn that’s both engrossing and slightly off-putting, the filmmaker’s style and all his trademark decisions are on full display. The result, while perhaps not as poignant as the Oscar-nominated The Florida Project, is nevertheless something more than watchable, a modern exploration of hustle culture and opportunism.
It’s the Holiday season! While we’ve dashed past the Delta variant and are entering the Omicron stage in our pandemic journey, we need to stay safe! Stores, restaurants, and venues are seemingly fully open with mask requirements, but if you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out you can always stay in and support these places from home. But if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.
St. Nicholas Day always has a special significance to me as it is one of my best friend’s birthdays. Last Monday, it held a little more excitement with a sold-out show at Thalia Hall featuring Roosevelt. This show marked the band’s third live appearance in the Windy City, first at Subterranean and second at The Bottom Lounge. Marius Lauber (singer, songwriter, and producer) recalled mid-set his memory of playing at Bottom Lounge and now seeing a sold-out crowd. His face, a little sweaty, was beaming with pride and gratitude for an electric crowd sharing the little anecdote. A larger stage, more expansive sound system, sold-out audience, and third album, Polydans, mixed for the perfect recipe of musical excellence.
Just as quickly as doors opened they seemed to shut on C2E2 2021. Yes, it was different, yes, it was smaller, but somehow it still delivered. C2E2 is uniquely Chicago’s in a way that other area conventions just haven’t been able to achieve, because they choose to be.
The story follows the Dickens plot, beginning in the office of Scrooge & Marley (the latter “dead as a doornail”). Bob Cratchit is trying to finish his work so he can take the holiday off but Scrooge complains about that. And so it begins, and continues with visits to Scrooge’s chamber by the three Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. Pond’s adaptation adds occasional clever dialogue bits but hews to the story until the cheerful ending on Christmas Day.
The set is simple and pared down with costumes hung on a fence in front of Chicago’s skyline as a cyclorama of lights. DJ Clayton Stamper and his turntable are a Greek chorus, in an aerie above the set playing music, changing costumes, and grooving to the sharp moves of choreographer Anacron. GQ interprets Ebenezer Scrooge as a man who has contempt for society and a zealous love of capitalism. He has a fetishized relationship with money and acquisition that is updated with riffs on the lower classes and crackheads. GQ dances and raps with slinky agility making the role a surreal vision. Ebenezer making a rap “stank face” embodies a mean old man. It is beyond “bah humbug!” when he sneers “chris-my-assmus.”
Minneapolis-based Ragamala Dance Company performed Fires of Varanasi: Dance of the Eternal. at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance last week. Mother Ranee Ramaswarmy, and her daughters Aparna and Ashwini created this bharatanatyam, a classical, 2,000-year-old Indian dance of eight continuous vignettes to commemorate the death of their Hindu father/grandfather. For centuries, Hindus have made annual pilgrimages to the northern Indian city of Varanasi to scatter loved ones’ ashes on the Ganges River, so cleansing and anointment with water made many metaphorical and literal appearances in the production.
The Nutcracker is as much a part of me as chocolate, and I don’t think I have made it through a holiday. season since I was 4 without seeing a version. I have done Balanchine’s Imperial Russian version with the NYC Ballet, tap versions, dramatic versions with no dance or music, an alien version, Nutcracker on Horses, Nutcracker on Ice—I once sat backstage with Maria Tallchief for the version at the Harris, and in South Bend helped Glen Edgerton into his Prince Costume in another. I have had Gerald Arpino himself give me and my tiny daughter a backstage tour at the Auditorium, and for the last decade I have refereed at a Dance-It-Yourself version for very small children. And so when I say the Joffrey Ballet’s Nutcracker is a must see for any Chicagoan for a number of reasons, know that I say this with a lot of background.
The neighborhood is in ruins because the city is making way for what will become Lincoln Center, that mecca for the arts that is today one of New York City’s cultural jewels. But on this day in the late 1950s, Riff and his gang are more concerned with another type of evolution happening on the streets where they grew up, where their fathers grew up, and their fathers and so on: the influx of Puerto Rican immigrants moving in and making the area home. The teens—paint, rags and other paraphernalia in hand—are headed, it turns out, toward a massive mural of the Puerto Rican flag, which they promptly set about defacing. Of course, the Sharks, the opposing gang of Puerto Rican teens, are in hot pursuit and in no time at all, a massive fight breaks out. But this is not the glossy, no-impact mid-century fight scene in a movie musical. That’s made clear the moment a paint can brutally careens into the side of someone’s head, knocking him out as the street fight rages on around him. And just like that (and in many, many more ways to come), Spielberg confirms that his West Side Story is one for a new generation, one that isn’t afraid to confront the messiness at the core of this classic, tragic love story and, perhaps more importantly, ask us to do the same.
Chicago-based sextet Picosa will be performing a wide-ranging program this Sunday at the Epiphany Center of the Arts. Headed by flutist Jennie Oh Brown, Picosa’s unusual lineup of flute, clarinetist Andrea R. DiOrio, violinist Elizabeth Brausa Brathwaite, cellist Paula Kosower, and pianist Kuang-Hao Huang allows them to explore lots of different ensemble combinations. They also have a composer in residence, Jonathon Kirk, who provides original scores and transcriptions into this lineup of music originally written for other instruments.
All you can do is begin. That’s the advice of Barb, the therapist in When Harry Met Rehab, the new. play about addicts and addiction at the Greenhouse Theater Center. It’s another way of saying, One day at a time, or any of the other platitudes spouted by various self-help sources. But they’re only platitudes until they apply to you or your friend or relative suffering from addiction to some dangerous substance.
Music of the Baroque is one of the few orchestras focused specifically on Baroque-era legends such as George Frideric Handel. So attendees expecting a masterly performance of Handel’s Messiah oratorio at the Harris Theater Monday were not disappointed—even with a minor quibble with the first half’s acoustics. The ensemble was...
The show is done with Manual Cinema’s talented puppeteers and musicians in their own pods and not visible to us, as they would be at a live show. But the magic still happens. The premise is that Aunt Trudy (a splendid N. LaQuis Harkins) is going to perform Uncle Joe’s Christmas puppet show this year for the whole family on Zoom—but without Uncle Joe, who died of Covid over the summer. Trudy, a marketing VP at a major tech company, lets us know that her “counterparts at Amazoon and Gaggle” would never spend their time like this, but she warms up to the task, as she warms up to her memories of Uncle Joe.
This is it folks. It’s the last Bandcamp Friday of the year! That means no Bandcamp fees, so all the cash goes directly to the bands!. As of now, this edition of Bandcamp Fridays is the last one on the books. There is a chance that these special days of supporting your favorite musicians will continue into next year given how successful and needed theses days have become. But for now lets focus on getting some holiday jams for friends, family, and of course , ourselves!
If you haven’t spent a lot of time hanging around any botanic gardens, conservatories or arboretums in the area, you might think the season is long past over once the first freeze hits, save for a few indoor attractions here and there. That’s hardly the case though, as at least in our area, the holidays bring fantastical shows of light and seasonal wonder.
