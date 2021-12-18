Review: Nicholas McGegan’s Performance of the Messiah Provides an Enjoyable Afternoon at Symphony Center

The neighborhood is in ruins because the city is making way for what will become Lincoln Center, that mecca for the arts that is today one of New York City’s cultural jewels. But on this day in the late 1950s, Riff and his gang are more concerned with another type of evolution happening on the streets where they grew up, where their fathers grew up, and their fathers and so on: the influx of Puerto Rican immigrants moving in and making the area home. The teens—paint, rags and other paraphernalia in hand—are headed, it turns out, toward a massive mural of the Puerto Rican flag, which they promptly set about defacing. Of course, the Sharks, the opposing gang of Puerto Rican teens, are in hot pursuit and in no time at all, a massive fight breaks out. But this is not the glossy, no-impact mid-century fight scene in a movie musical. That’s made clear the moment a paint can brutally careens into the side of someone’s head, knocking him out as the street fight rages on around him. And just like that (and in many, many more ways to come), Spielberg confirms that his West Side Story is one for a new generation, one that isn’t afraid to confront the messiness at the core of this classic, tragic love story and, perhaps more importantly, ask us to do the same.

