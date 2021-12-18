ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA News: Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Danuel House

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxFFz_0dQfIj3e00

The Houston Rockets have made it clear they are on the path to rebuilding their roster. After parting ways with head coach Mike D'Antoni after the 2019-2020 season and losing their general manager Daryl Morey, the Rockets quickly found out that their two stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook, wanted a fresh start as well.

Both Harden and Westbrook found new homes via the trade market last year. Meanwhile, Daryl Morey packed up and joined the Philadelphia 76ers front office.

While the Rockets wanted to keep contending with Harden at the helm last season, the superstar gave an ultimatum. So, after they traded Harden away, the Rockets have shown clear signs of a rebuild. And one of their latest moves indicated that's still the plan at this time.

On Friday night, the Rockets decided to waive the veteran forward Danuel House. According to Tim McMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, House would've likely had a difficult time cracking Houston's rotation upon his return from an injury as younger prospects have been thriving.

So, the Rockets will allow House to find a new situation by waiving him. Meanwhile, the Rockets have decided to use the vacant roster spot by converting two-way signee Garrison Mathews to a long-term NBA contract.

Could the Sixers Have Interest in House?

This season, House appeared in 16 games for the Rockets. For 15 of those matchups, he came off the bench. Averaging a little under 15 minutes on the court, House has accounted for just four points per game while draining 34-percent of his shots from the field. From beyond the arc, he's hit on 29-percent of his attempts.

While this season's production is a small sample size from a bad situation, House's numbers over the last three years paint a better picture. While averaging 27 minutes on the floor, House put up just under ten points per game while shooting 43-percent from the field and knocking down 37-percent of his threes.

Should the Sixers consider a player like House? With Daryl Morey in the front office, they might, considering he's the guy that brought House to the Rockets and converted his two-way deal to a standard NBA contract in 2019.

But just because he might consider bringing on House doesn't mean the Sixers are on track to make it happen. Right now, the Sixers need to make a significant move to change the direction of the team. Adding another role player who has regressed over the last three seasons wouldn't change much for Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Mike D
Person
Mike D'antoni
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Garrison Mathews
Person
Danuel House
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
basketballinsiders.com

NBA Betting Picks: Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks preview, picks and prediction

In tonight’s interconference clash, the Houston Rockets (10-21) are playing the Milwaukee Bucks (19-13) at Fiserv Forum. Will Jrue Holiday and the Bucks extend their head-to-head winning streak to three games versus the Rockets?. Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000. Houston...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Shows His New $16 Million House In Miami And It Looks Amazing

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest names in the NBA. He achieved a lot in his career, be it NBA championships, individual accolades, or earning a big check for providing his services to teams. But not many players that play in the league further increase their wealth after retiring from the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba News#Houston Rockets Waive#The Houston Rockets#Espn#Sixers
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Charles Barkley Has More Thoughts On Scottie Pippen's Michael Jordan Comments

It would be an understatement to say that Scottie Pippen’s comments on Michael Jordan have caught the attention of the sports world. Since the hall of famer aired his honest opinion of his old teammate, fans have been discussing the statements amongst themselves. The comments have also drawn the attention of some basketball greats, one being Charles Barkley. The former NBA MVP didn’t hold back while sharing his feelings and, when he spoke on the topic again recently, he, once again, did not mince words.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Brooklyn Nets Must Trade Kyrie Irving: "How Can You Have A Championship Team When One Of Your Main Guys Don’t Want To Sacrifice?"

Shaquille O'Neal has been one of Kyrie Irving's biggest critics. The Big Diesel hasn't hidden his disappointment with the Brooklyn Nets point guard, taking shots at him after the player revealed he wouldn't take the COVID-19 vaccine. Three months after that, Shaq hasn't changed his mind about Kyrie. Even though...
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy