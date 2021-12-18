NBA News: Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Danuel House

The Houston Rockets have made it clear they are on the path to rebuilding their roster. After parting ways with head coach Mike D'Antoni after the 2019-2020 season and losing their general manager Daryl Morey, the Rockets quickly found out that their two stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook, wanted a fresh start as well.

Both Harden and Westbrook found new homes via the trade market last year. Meanwhile, Daryl Morey packed up and joined the Philadelphia 76ers front office.

While the Rockets wanted to keep contending with Harden at the helm last season, the superstar gave an ultimatum. So, after they traded Harden away, the Rockets have shown clear signs of a rebuild. And one of their latest moves indicated that's still the plan at this time.

On Friday night, the Rockets decided to waive the veteran forward Danuel House. According to Tim McMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, House would've likely had a difficult time cracking Houston's rotation upon his return from an injury as younger prospects have been thriving.

So, the Rockets will allow House to find a new situation by waiving him. Meanwhile, the Rockets have decided to use the vacant roster spot by converting two-way signee Garrison Mathews to a long-term NBA contract.

Could the Sixers Have Interest in House?

This season, House appeared in 16 games for the Rockets. For 15 of those matchups, he came off the bench. Averaging a little under 15 minutes on the court, House has accounted for just four points per game while draining 34-percent of his shots from the field. From beyond the arc, he's hit on 29-percent of his attempts.

While this season's production is a small sample size from a bad situation, House's numbers over the last three years paint a better picture. While averaging 27 minutes on the floor, House put up just under ten points per game while shooting 43-percent from the field and knocking down 37-percent of his threes.

Should the Sixers consider a player like House? With Daryl Morey in the front office, they might, considering he's the guy that brought House to the Rockets and converted his two-way deal to a standard NBA contract in 2019.

But just because he might consider bringing on House doesn't mean the Sixers are on track to make it happen. Right now, the Sixers need to make a significant move to change the direction of the team. Adding another role player who has regressed over the last three seasons wouldn't change much for Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.