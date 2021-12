The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that it has modified its 2021-22 COVID-19 rescheduling policy. The decision was unanimously supported by the league’s athletics directors as a result of the current rise in COVID cases and its impact on winter sport programs. If possible, games that cannot be played as scheduled will be rescheduled. If a game cannot be played and cannot be rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO