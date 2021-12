It’s the holiday season, and Mariah Carey’s perennial “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is not only No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 yet again — it’s made history: It is now the first song in the chart’s history to have led in three distinct runs on the ranking. While the song was first released on Carey’s “Merry Christmas” album in 1994, its popularity has actually grown as the years have gone by: It reached the Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time in December 2017; No. 1 for the first time in December 2019 (for three weeks) and December 2020 (two),...

