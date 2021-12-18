ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam Payne puts on an animated display as he takes his on-again fiancée Maya Henry on a date to Winter Wonderland

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Liam Payne put on an animated display as he took his on-again fiancée Maya Henry on a date to Winter Wonderland on Friday night.

The One Direction singer, 28, couldn't contain his excitement as he was strapped in on one of the rides next to a stoney-faced Maya, 21.

The pair wasted no time in making the most of the attractions at the festive event in London's Hyde Park, where Liam appeared to be having fun for the both of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAaBu_0dQfGQsd00
Ride: Liam Payne put on an animated display as he took his on-again fiancée Maya Henry on a date to Winter Wonderland on Friday night

Liam dressed casually in a camouflage jacket, beige jumper and warm black hat for the winter outing.

Meanwhile Maya donned a stylish black leather jacket as she sat on the ride next to her beau.

The couple chatted away as they whizzed through the air while Liam also screamed and held on to the handles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJwcN_0dQfGQsd00
Stepping out: Liam dressed casually in a camouflage jacket, beige jumper and warm black hat for the winter outing

It comes after last week Maya treated her 1million Instagram followers to a peek into her hometown antics as she was joined by beau Liam in Texas.

The model chose a playful pouting selfie as the cover image for her album, where she sported large shades and a red-and-white cap, two tousled braids falling past her shoulders.

One particular snap that caused fans to rush to the comment section was a radiant Maya cosying up to her love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48SpUQ_0dQfGQsd00
Fun: The One Direction singer, 28, couldn't contain his excitement as he was strapped in on one of the rides next to a stoney-faced Maya, 21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZI8v2_0dQfGQsd00
Festive attraction: Liam giggled during the ride while Maya seemed in a less jovial mood for the outing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bu4E8_0dQfGQsd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31y4Uf_0dQfGQsd00
Back in the UK: The couple recently enjoyed a trip to Texas in the US together which is where Maya and her family are from

The lovebirds, snapped in front of a lit-up tree, grinned like Cheshire cats as they wrapped their arms around one another.

The fan-favourite couple received a plethora of comments which ranged from 'cuties' to 'BEST COUPLE EVER.'

The catwalk sensation even roped her brother Thomas in for photo during her time in Texas.

Their parents are Thomas J and Azteca Henry, who are renowned for hosting lavish parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJYYw_0dQfGQsd00
Out and about: Despite Omicron fears leaving parts of the capital empty, Maya and Liam were out enjoying the weekend before Christmas 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1WGl_0dQfGQsd00
Scared? The pair wasted no time in making the most of the attractions at the festive event where Liam appeared to be having fun for the both of them

The couple have also starred in the reality YouTube series Hangin' with Los Henrys alongside Maya and Thomas.

Maya also ensured that her beloved dog Winston was included in the album photographs and in one shot, the pooch even kicked its paws up on a table as he sat on her lap.

The last image showed cattle roaming in a field as dusk approached and Maya successfully caught the stunning scenery.

Television personality Vas J Morgan quipped: 'There's alot of animals in Texas lol.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWF5m_0dQfGQsd00
Speedy! They bravely took on the ride named Munchen Looping and sat next to each other
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhbSw_0dQfGQsd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tHsA_0dQfGQsd00
Frosty? Maya appeared to not be enjoying her time on the ride as she talked to Liam beside her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2223RQ_0dQfGQsd00
Fun fair: The couple chatted away as they whizzed through the air while Liam also screamed and held on to the handles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ha35G_0dQfGQsd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lb0T8_0dQfGQsd00
Back on: Liam and Maya confirmed they had rekindled their romance after enjoying a 4am stroll through St. Tropez together after attending a luxury yacht party in August 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsR2i_0dQfGQsd00
It's complicated: Liam shocked fans when he announced the couple had split in June, but the pair have since reconciled, however Maya is yet to put her engagement ring back on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOwhH_0dQfGQsd00
Working hard: Liam is said to have 'won back' his former fiancée Maya with a 'romantic gesture', two months after calling off their engagement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Es2GG_0dQfGQsd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPJzD_0dQfGQsd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFT8i_0dQfGQsd00
Getting married? The source also revealed that their wedding is still scheduled for next year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2XSw_0dQfGQsd00
Cute: The insider revealed: 'Liam started to win Maya back after she returned from the UK and eventually succeeded after a romantic gesture'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbTYd_0dQfGQsd00
Insider: The source continued: 'His friends and family all love Maya because she’s such a healthy influence on him, so that probably contributed it'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPgVy_0dQfGQsd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUFin_0dQfGQsd00
Happy: Liam couldn't stop beaming as he sat next to his love on the ride as they prepared to set off

InsideHook

Take It From Rihanna: ‘Tis the Season for Assless Tartan Pajama Pants

Rihanna is a multi-faceted bitch, she does a ton of shit. While the Barbadian singer/actress/fashion designer/businesswoman is still holding out on new music, much to the chagrin of her fans, she’s busy expanding her beauty and lingerie empires: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, both of which have been subject to glowing reviews and lauded for their inclusivity since their inceptions. The singer’s lingerie label, in particular, has eclipsed longstanding brands like Victoria’s Secret and is now the place to go for sexy staples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Steals the Show in Plunging Little Black Dress & Sparkly Pumps for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale

Julianne Hough stole the show in her Saint Laurent black velvet mini dress upon her return to “Dancing With the Stars” for the Season 30 finale last night. The dancer acted as a guest judge for the episode. The star sported an off-the-shoulder dress with one full-length sleeve. The ensemble boasted a plunging neckline that featured sparkly detailing that ran across the seams and up her shoulder. For accessories, the 33-year-old matched the sparkly detail on the dress with a pair of jeweled hoop earrings as well as matching cartilage earrings. She wore a pair of thigh-high, sheer black socks with an...
CELEBRITIES
