Emily in Paris provides escapism, says Lily Collins

“Season 1 allowed us an escapism when it came out that it felt it was something that needed to continue — not addressing it because it brings a sense of escapism and joy and laughter in a time that we need it the most,” Lily Collins told Variety at the Season 2 premiere event on Thursday. How did Emily in Paris manage to film in Paris as the city was dealing with the pandemic? “Shooting a show in a city that is highly populated where people are wearing masks, yet we’re shooting in a world that doesn’t exist with COVID — so it’s making sure that when we’re rolling the masks are off and when we stop rolling they come back on,” Collins said. “There were a couple of times when they started shooting and I was like, ‘Wait, half the people in the scene are still wearing masks.’” ALSO: Collins says getting back into costume was a challenge after "having worn sweatpants for a year and a half."

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO