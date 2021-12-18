ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers place DT Derrick Brown on reserve/COVID-19 list

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2738Vj_0dQfGA0F00

The Carolina Panthers, as of this very moment, have gone relatively unscathed through the latest wave of COVID-19 cases. But they will, unfortunately, be headed to Buffalo without one of their key defenders.

On Saturday afternoon, the team announced the placement of defensive tackle Derrick Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In order for a player who has tested positive to return under the updated league protocol, he must be asymptomatic over a 24-hour period. This, obviously, takes the second-year lineman out of their Week 15 matchup with the Bills.

Brown had been coming off one of his best performances of the season in the 29-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, having totaled five tackles (two for a loss) and a pair of quarterback hits. The Panthers will go into Sunday with DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy and Phil Hoskins as their only defensive tackles.

Carolina, additionally, made a few adjustments in the lead-up to tomorrow’s tilt. Cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III has been activated while running back Reggie Bonnafon and wideout Willie Snead have been elevated from the practice squad.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Dt Derrick Brown#The Carolina Panthers#The Atlanta Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ real reason for sitting out Adam Thielen vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the team’s Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears, though it should be noted that he didn’t suffer any setback. In fact according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Thielen was actually close to playing in their...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Antonio Brown reaches settlement with former live-in chef

Antonio Brown and his former live-in chef, who revealed that the Bucs receiver used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card — resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown and others — have settled their financial dispute. Steven Ruiz, the owner of Taste ThatLA, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy