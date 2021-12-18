Top 25 national recruiting classes by team after early 2022 signing period
The first few days of the latest early signing period has come and gone, and now we are left to take stock in which programs excelled in bringing in the talent to compete for especially big things, Ohio State included. The Buckeyes are routinely among the best at attracting and signing some of the best high school talent in the country, and it looks to be no different for the 2022 recruiting cycle.
But just how high up are the Buckeyes when it comes to the team rankings? We’ve already taken a look at the rankings among the Big Ten teams, where OSU leads the way, but where is Ohio State nationally?
Here are the 2022 top 25 college football classes according to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, listed from 25 all the way to the top. There’s still more to be added, but what we have here will be pretty close to where things end after more players make their decisions from here through the traditional national signing day in February.
25
Ole Miss Rebels (SEC) - Score: 207.33
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 17
Five Star Commits | 0
Four Star Commits | 4
Three Star Commits | 13
24
South Carolina Gamecocks (SEC) - Score: 210.18
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 121
Five Star Commits | 0
Four Star Commits | 3
Three Star Commits | 18
23
Arizona Wildcats (Pac-12) - Score: 212.54
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 21
Five Star Commits | 0
Four Star Commits | 4
Three Star Commits | 17
22
Mississippi State Bulldogs (SEC) - Score: 213.88
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 122
Five Star Commits | 0
Four Star Commits | 2
Three Star Commits | 20
21
Michigan State Spartans (Big Ten) - Score: 215.11
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 22
Five Star Commits | 0
Four Star Commits | 5
Three Star Commits | 17
20
Arkanas Razorbacks (SEC) - Score: 217.96
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 21
Five Star Commits | 0
Four Star Commits | 5
Three Star Commits | 14
19
LSU Tigers (SEC) - Score: 218.73
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 13
Five Star Commits | 2
Four Star Commits | 4
Three Star Commits | 7
18
Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten) - Score: 218.82
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 20
Five Star Commits | 0
Four Star Commits | 5
Three Star Commits | 15
17
Clemson Tigers (ACC) - Score: 221.12
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 13
Five Star Commits | 1
Four Star Commits | 8
Three Star Commits | 13
16
Auburn Tigers (SEC) - Score: 227.15
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 18
Five Star Commits | 0
Four Star Commits | 9
Three Star Commits | 9
15
Stanford Cardinal (Pac-12) - Score: 227.76
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 22
Five Star Commits | 0
Four Star Commits | 7
Three Star Commits | 15
14
Tennessee Volunteers (SEC) - Score: 227.86
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 20
Five Star Commits | 0
Four Star Commits | 7
Three Star Commits | 13
13
Florida State Seminoles (ACC) - Score: 230.00
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 16
Five Star Commits | 1
Four Star Commits | 6
Three Star Commits | 9
12
Missouri Tigers (SEC) - Score: 235.05
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 16
Five Star Commits | 1
Four Star Commits | 7
Three Star Commits | 8
11
Kentucky Wildcats (SEC) - Score: 236.44
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 20
Five Star Commits | 1
Four Star Commits | 8
Three Star Commits | 10
10
Oklahoma Sooners (Big 12) - Score: 238.32
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 15
Five Star Commits | 0
Four Star Commits | 12
Three Star Commits | 3
9
Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten) - Score: 258.69
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 23
Five Star Commits | 1
Four Star Commits | 10
Three Star Commits | 12
8
North Carolina Tarheels (ACC) - Score: 259.42
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 17
Five Star Commits | 2
Four Star Commits | 9
Three Star Commits | 6
7
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent) - Score: 271.23
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 21
Five Star Commits | 1
Four Star Commits | 16
Three Star Commits | 3
6
Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten) - Score: 276.81
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 24
Five Star Commits | 1
Four Star Commits | 15
Three Star Commits | 8
5
Texas Longhorns (Big 12) - Score: 281.97
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 27
Five Star Commits | 1
Four Star Commits | 17
Three Star Commits | 8
4
Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten) - Score: 289.58
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 18
Five Star Commits | 2
Four Star Commits | 14
Three Star Commits | 2
3
Georgia Bulldogs (SEC) - Score: 311.96
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 26
Five Star Commits | 5
Four Star Commits | 14
Three Star Commits | 7
2
Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC) - Score: 317.45
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 24
Five Star Commits | 3
Four Star Commits | 19
Three Star Commits | 2
1
Texas A&M Aggies (SEC) - Score: 321.38
247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics
Total Commitments | 26
Five Star Commits | 4
Four Star Commits | 19
Three Star Commits | 3
List
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.
Comments / 2