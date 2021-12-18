ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 25 national recruiting classes by team after early 2022 signing period

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tfdY_0dQfE8Fc00

The first few days of the latest early signing period has come and gone, and now we are left to take stock in which programs excelled in bringing in the talent to compete for especially big things, Ohio State included. The Buckeyes are routinely among the best at attracting and signing some of the best high school talent in the country, and it looks to be no different for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

But just how high up are the Buckeyes when it comes to the team rankings? We’ve already taken a look at the rankings among the Big Ten teams, where OSU leads the way, but where is Ohio State nationally?

Here are the 2022 top 25 college football classes according to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, listed from 25 all the way to the top. There’s still more to be added, but what we have here will be pretty close to where things end after more players make their decisions from here through the traditional national signing day in February.

25

Ole Miss Rebels (SEC) - Score: 207.33

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3OPI_0dQfE8Fc00
Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 17

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 4

Three Star Commits | 13

24

South Carolina Gamecocks (SEC) - Score: 210.18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jf0tE_0dQfE8Fc00
Sir Big Spur, the mascot of the University of South Carolina, wears a “Beat Tennessee” sticker before a game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 121

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 3

Three Star Commits | 18

23

Arizona Wildcats (Pac-12) - Score: 212.54

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5v7t_0dQfE8Fc00
Nov 17, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Martin Stadium. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 21

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 4

Three Star Commits | 17

22

Mississippi State Bulldogs (SEC) - Score: 213.88

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fb6MJ_0dQfE8Fc00
Dec. 26, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 122

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 2

Three Star Commits | 20

21

Michigan State Spartans (Big Ten) - Score: 215.11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Q5gM_0dQfE8Fc00
Michigan State’s new head football coach Mel Tucker is greeted by Sparty on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 22

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 5

Three Star Commits | 17

20

Arkanas Razorbacks (SEC) - Score: 217.96

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkVab_0dQfE8Fc00
AUBURN, AL – AUGUST 30: Arkansas Razorbacks mascot Big Red flexes during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on August 30, 2014, in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 21

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 5

Three Star Commits | 14

19

LSU Tigers (SEC) - Score: 218.73

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmnwB_0dQfE8Fc00
Jan 18, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers mascot Mike the Tiger points at the National Championship trophy during the LSU championship trophy presentation at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 13

Five Star Commits | 2

Four Star Commits | 4

Three Star Commits | 7

18

Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten) - Score: 218.82

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7yVm_0dQfE8Fc00
Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 20

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 5

Three Star Commits | 15

17

Clemson Tigers (ACC) - Score: 221.12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ciazs_0dQfE8Fc00
Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney signals to his players in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 13

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 8

Three Star Commits | 13

16

Auburn Tigers (SEC) - Score: 227.15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DUSx_0dQfE8Fc00
Aug 31, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Auburn Tigers mascot Aubie the Tiger celebrates with cheerleaders after the victory against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 18

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 9

Three Star Commits | 9

15

Stanford Cardinal (Pac-12) - Score: 227.76

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baRai_0dQfE8Fc00
Oct 17, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal cheerleaders and tree mascot pose during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 22

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 7

Three Star Commits | 15

14

Tennessee Volunteers (SEC) - Score: 227.86

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EjjZG_0dQfE8Fc00
Dec 5, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the second half against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 20

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 7

Three Star Commits | 13

13

Florida State Seminoles (ACC) - Score: 230.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8etO_0dQfE8Fc00
Sep 28, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles symbols Osceola and Renegade during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Doak Campbell Stadium. Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 16

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 6

Three Star Commits | 9

12

Missouri Tigers (SEC) - Score: 235.05

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJNph_0dQfE8Fc00
Nov 28, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of several Missouri Tigers helmets during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 16

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 7

Three Star Commits | 8

11

Kentucky Wildcats (SEC) - Score: 236.44

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eblaZ_0dQfE8Fc00
Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 20

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 8

Three Star Commits | 10

10

Oklahoma Sooners (Big 12) - Score: 238.32

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hLz7_0dQfE8Fc00

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 15

Five Star Commits | 0

Four Star Commits | 12

Three Star Commits | 3

9

Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten) - Score: 258.69

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvbdE_0dQfE8Fc00
Michigan fans pour onto the field after the Wolverines’ 40-34 victory over Ohio State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011, in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 23

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 10

Three Star Commits | 12

8

North Carolina Tarheels (ACC) - Score: 259.42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUkZK_0dQfE8Fc00
Oct 10, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 17

Five Star Commits | 2

Four Star Commits | 9

Three Star Commits | 6

7

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent) - Score: 271.23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hheHp_0dQfE8Fc00
Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 21

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 16

Three Star Commits | 3

6

Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten) - Score: 276.81

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3nn8_0dQfE8Fc00
Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Shane Simmons (34) and linebacker Cam Brown (6) and the mascot celebrate after the game against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 24

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 15

Three Star Commits | 8

5

Texas Longhorns (Big 12) - Score: 281.97

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 27

Five Star Commits | 1

Four Star Commits | 17

Three Star Commits | 8

4

Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten) - Score: 289.58

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skisS_0dQfE8Fc00
Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer before the start of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Akron Zips on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 18

Five Star Commits | 2

Four Star Commits | 14

Three Star Commits | 2

3

Georgia Bulldogs (SEC) - Score: 311.96

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsOGK_0dQfE8Fc00
Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 26

Five Star Commits | 5

Four Star Commits | 14

Three Star Commits | 7

2

Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC) - Score: 317.45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LpfOG_0dQfE8Fc00
Jan. 1, 2020; Orlando, Florida; Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al entertains the fans before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 24

Five Star Commits | 3

Four Star Commits | 19

Three Star Commits | 2

1

Texas A&M Aggies (SEC) - Score: 321.38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXl8K_0dQfE8Fc00
Sept. 8, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille runs onto the field before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Commitments | 26

Five Star Commits | 4

Four Star Commits | 19

Three Star Commits | 3

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 2

