Ducks Reassign Jacob Larsson, Buddy Robinson To Gulls

sandiegogulls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club reassigned defenseman Jacob Larsson and right wing Buddy Robinson to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Larsson, 24 (4/29/97), has appeared in 159 career games with Anaheim, recording 3-20=23...

www.sandiegogulls.com

