Florida’s Vultures

The legendary writer Peter Matthiessen — the only person to have won the National Book Award in both nonfiction and fiction — is well known here for his incredible Florida saga, "Shadow Country."Set at the turn of the century, the novel tells the story of E.J. Watson, a mysterious cane planter in the Everglades suspected in dozens of murders.The intrigue: For Dean Faulkner Wells' "The Great American Writers' Cookbook," Matthiessen submitted the following "recipe" under the heading "Trail":"Around the turn of the century, a dish called 'trail' was highly esteemed, at least in hunting circles. It consisted entirely of earthworms 'cooked' in the crops of fresh-killed woodcocks — before the birds were killed, or course. And served lightly chilled, I believe. Perhaps readers would care to resurrect this dish, woodcocks permitting."Our question for Old Florida: Is this really a thing? Or is Matthiessen larking? And if this is legit, was it ever on the menu at Fodder & Shine?

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO