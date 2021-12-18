ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take all measures to prevent further spread of Omicron – WHO

World Health Organization
With seven countries in South-East Asia Region confirming cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the World Health Organization today emphasized on urgent scale up of public health and social measures to curtail its further spread. “Countries can – and must – prevent the spread of Omicron with the...

