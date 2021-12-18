Take all measures to prevent further spread of Omicron – WHO

Launch of UN Group of Friends on Neglected Tropical Diseases and on Support of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Healthcare Facilities. On 30 November and 10 December respectively, WUN teamed up with the Ambassadors of Brazil, India, Indonesia and Senegal to launch the UN Group of Friends on Defeating Neglected Tropical Diseases and with the Ambassadors of Hungary and the Philippines, to launch the UN Group of Friends in Support of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Healthcare Facilities. The objective of the Groups is to raise awareness, exchange information, build coalitions and political momentum, support initiatives and mobilize resources directed towards addressing both issues. They will also seek to build coalitions among Member States, Civil Society Organizations, research institutions and academia, and other relevant actors to collaborate as well as serve as an informal platform at the UN to exchange information, share best practices, support initiatives and mobilize resources. During both events, other UN Member States expressed cooperation and support for the initiatives.

