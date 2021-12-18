ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicky Hilton looks stylish in cream teddy coat and turtle neck jumper as she hails cab outside high-end store Loro Piana in New York

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Nicky Hilton cut a stylish figure as she stepped out for a spot of shopping at high-end Italian clothing store Loro Piana on Madison Avenue in New York on Thursday.

The socialite, 38, could be seen wearing a plush beige coat and a cream turtle neck jumper as she attempted to hail a cab in the street outside the outlet.

She had on a pair of skinny blue denim jeans and wore a pair of suede pumps in the same colour of her coat on her feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6GCN_0dQf9oBL00
Fashion forward: Nicky Hilton, 38, cut a stylish figure in a plush beige coat and cream turtle neck jumper as she hailed a cab outside high-end store Loro Piana in New York on Friday

The businesswoman could be seen carrying a brown leather bag while she held her phone and a cup of coffee in her hand.

Nicky, who is the sister of television star and DJ Paris Hilton, 40, wore her blonde hair in loose waves and had her face covering pulled down onto her chin after opting to wear the mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicky's outing comes after it emerged earlier this week that her mother Kathy Hilton, 62, had struck a deal to appear on the 12th season of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills after reportedly holding out for more money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h80p4_0dQf9oBL00
In style: She had on a pair of skinny blue denim jeans and wore a pair of suede pumps in the same colour of her coat on her feet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjMCA_0dQf9oBL00
Fashion focus: The businesswoman could be seen carrying a brown leather bag while she held her phone and a cup of coffee in her hand

The reality television personality was 'able to come to an agreement' with the show's executives who kept her on as a 'friend' of the cast members, according to TMZ.

Insiders revealed that Kathy had previously 'felt she was being undervalued' by the programme's producers and she was holding out for better pay.

She is currently expected to begin filming with the show's other cast members shortly after the holiday season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfCi4_0dQf9oBL00
Out on the town: Nicky, who is the sister of television star and DJ Paris Hilton, 40, wore her blonde hair in loose waves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAbqh_0dQf9oBL00
Heading home: The star could be seen standing in the street as she waited for one of Manhattan's famous yellow cabs to pass by
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Euqg_0dQf9oBL00
Family affair: Nicky's outing comes after her mother Kathy Hilton, 62, had struck a deal to appear on the 12th season of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

The media personality initially began appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a guest capacity during its first season, which aired in 2011.

She went on to be prominently featured in several episodes that aired during the third, fourth and fifth seasons of the programme.

The philanthropist notably took an extended leave of absence from the show for five years before she began appearing in several episodes during its 10th season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKTHo_0dQf9oBL00
Back at it: Kathy inked the deal to appear on the upcoming 12th season after reportedly holding out for more money; she is seen earlier this month

Kathy remained in a guest capacity throughout the remainder of the following season before she was moved up to acting as a friend of the Housewives.

She previously spoke about being involved with the series during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she expressed that she was happy to be able to spend time with the cast.

'It's like a girls' club. I feel like I'm a member of a very special group of dynamic women -- that have their drama -- and I love to be in the middle of it,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X09LL_0dQf9oBL00
Setting boundaries: The entrepreneur previously notably ruled out becoming a main cast member on the show, as she was too busy with her other projects

Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Strikes a Poolside Pose in Bandeau, Latex Leggings and Sky-High Boots

Kate Beckinsale redefined poolside style with her sleekest look yet. The “Guilty Party” actress shared a photo posing by a pool, wearing black latex leggings. The slick style was paired with a black bandeau top. For added glamour—and to ward off the winter chill—Beckinsale also layered her outfit with a black furry coat. Her edgy look was complete with sparkling drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) When it came to shoes, the “Farming” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of towering platform boots. Her pair appeared to feature black suede uppers, as well as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian is a ‘Balenci Baby’ in Strapless Gown and Stiletto Boot Pants

Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga era is continuing—this time, with a dramatic and glamorous outfit. Kardashian posed for an at-home photoshoot on Instagram, decked in head-to-toe Balenciaga. The “Selfish” author nonchalantly wore a strapless gown with a flowing skirt, fully covered in black sequins. The style also featured a daring thigh-high slit. Kardashian paired the look with Balenciaga’s oversized crystal ring, crystal link earrings and angular sunglasses. “Balenci Baby,” she captioned the series. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) When it came to shoes, Kardashian naturally opted for one of the year’s most unique trends—the boot pant....
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Is Ageless In Sparkly Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards In London — Then & Now Pics

Demi Moore looked timeless at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, arriving in an ombré Fendi dress. Demi Moore stunned in a sparkly ombré dress at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Nov. 29. The actress, 59, opted for a Fendi dress in black, pairing the ombré look with black leather gloves and heels as she arrived at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate top designers and creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jill Biden Is Holiday-Chic in Studded Red Dress and Sparkly Peep-Toe Heels at Democratic National Committee’s Christmas Party

Jill Biden dressed in chic style for the Democratic National Committee’s holiday party this week. For the occasion, the first lady wore a red shift dress with elbow-length sleeves. The style also included a knee-length skirt. Biden’s dress was further elevated with silver circular stud accents lining both sleeves and shoulders, reminiscent of holiday decor. Her look was complete with sparkling post earrings. When it came to shoes, Biden donned a pair of glamorous stiletto heels. The peep-toe style featured metallic gold platform soles, as well as sparkly uppers. The pair’s most daring statement came from thin stiletto heels, totaling at least...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Rihanna Goes Sleek in Balenciaga Knife Boots on Shopping Date With A$AP Rocky

While rumors may be swirling that Rihanna is pregnant, the singer-turned-designer hit the streets of NYC with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky last night. The dynamic duo seemed unfazed as they did some shopping in the Big Apple wearing designer duds. Rihanna stepped out in a chic black oversized Martine Rose tracksuit, which she wore with a glossy black quilted coat over top and Balenciaga’s iconic Knife ankle boots. The black sock-inspired booties boast an ultra-sharp pointed toe. The Fenty fashion and beauty mogul also added a pair of square-framed white-rimmed Loewe sunglasses and Miu Miu logo gloves. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky sported a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Pops in Yellow Pussybow Top, Purple Flared Pants and Burgundy Booties for Rockefeller Plaza Performance

Alicia Keys makes ice skating a stylish event. The “Diary” singer performed at the Rockefeller ice skating rink today, where she wore a bright and colorful getup. For the ensemble, Keys threw on a yellow blouse that featured a pussy-bow necktie. Over it, she donned a matching vest that incorporated yellow floral appliques. Also, Keys paired the pieces with plum-colored pants that added a perfect touch of color contrast. She accessorized the outfit with shiny silver dangling earrings that perfectly complimented her vibe. When it came down to the shoes, Keys popped on a pair of burgundy pointed-toe booties that helped to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Goes Sporty-Casual in Bandeau, Biker Jacket, Leggings and APL Sneakers

Chrissy Teigen dressed sharply in an all-black outfit while leaving New York City with husband John Legend and their children. While heading to the airport, Teigen wore a sleek black bandeau and leggings. The sporty styles, accessorized with a black baseball cap, created a sleek athletic look. The star also layered the set with a black leather motorcycle jacket, giving the athletic set a distinctly grungy edge. Teigen accessorized for travel with stud earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses. For footwear, the “Cravings” author wore a pair of black Athletic Propulsion Labs sneakers. The unisex TechLoom Bliss style featured a slip-on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Sequin Gown & Crystal Bow Pumps at FN Achievement Awards 2021

Nicky Hilton was the picture of glamour while arriving in New York to this year’s Footwear News Achievement Awards. The designer, along with sister Paris Hilton and mom Kathy Hilton, is the recipient of this year’s Icon Award. The socialite hit the red carpet with mom Kathy Hilton, wearing a sleek black sequined gown with long sleeves, a flowing train and bold thigh-high slit. Her look’s most dynamic statement came from a series of crystal bows on the bodice and cuffs, dripping with sparkling fringe. The sparkle was further accentuated with a crystal-covered clutch including “Mrs. Rothschild” lettering, plus a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Pippa Middleton Looks Fabulous and Festive in Green Coat and Pointed-Toe Pumps at Christmas Carol Service

Pippa Middleton looked gorgeous in green for the Together at Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. The 38-year-old cracked the code for Christmas fashion at the event. She stepped out sporting a long cotton pea coat that featured a criss-cross collarless structure that ran into a cinched waist. The coat also boasted two black buttons which were clasped at the center, the coat then draped down below her knees. She matched the look with a pair of opaque black tights and darker shiny patent leather pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels that gave her some extra height. Middleton opted for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Cozies Up In Cream Sweatsuit & Sleek White Sneakers in Dubai

Eva Longoria is all smiles in her new Instagram photo. The 46-year-old actress and producer shared a beautiful picture of herself and friends, Huda and Mona Kattan on Tuesday. Longoria captioned the shot, “When in Dubai….you must meet up with the girls!! @hudabeauty @monakattan”  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) The “Desperate Housewives” alum kept it cozy and cute for a girl’s day out in Dubai. Longoria sported an off-white sweatsuit. Her look included a long-sleeve pullover crewneck and mid-rise joggers that were complete with angle front pockets and elastic cuffs on the end. Opting for minimal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
