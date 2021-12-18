ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans elevate three players ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars

By Coty Davis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
HOUSTON — Ahead of their Week 15 match against the 2-11 Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans have elevated wide receiver Jordan Veasy, safety Grayland Arnold and linebacker Connor Strachan from the practice squad.

Veasy signed with the Texans in July, which marked his sixth team after going undrafted in 2018. He appeared in all three preseason games for the Texans, where he recorded five catches for 39 yards on eight targets and one touchdown.

Veasy began his career as a member of the Tennessee Titans before joining the Jaguars, Colts, Steelers, Bills and the Washington Football team.

Arnold will make his second appearance for the Texans following Houston’s 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, his team debut.

The Beaumont native played six games for the 6-7 Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, where he recorded 11 total tackles and one pass deflection.

With several linebackers out due to injuries and COVID, Strachan will make his first appearance with the Texans against the Jaguars. Strachan is a Boston College alumni who recorded 267 tackles and nine sacks during his collegiate career.

The Texans and Jaguars will face off for the final time this season at TIAA Bank Field. Houston will attempt to sweep their regular season series against Jacksonville following a 37-21 Week 1 victory at NRG Stadium in September. Kickoff is at noon Central Time.

#Jaguars#Titans#Bills#Eagles#American Football#Colts#Steelers#The Washington Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Covid#Tiaa Bank Field
