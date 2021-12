Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...

CELL PHONES ・ 19 DAYS AGO