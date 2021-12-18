Megabowl Champion for Bears

The Bears did get one player back from COVID-19 on Saturday and it's possible others could still return before Monday's game.

They also have an extra quarterback, certainly a necessity with COVID-19 striking every day.

The Bears have nose tackle Eddie Goldman back for Monday's game after he went on the COVID-19 list earlier this week. He'll be able to join Akiem Hicks in reforming their starting defensive interior for the first time since the Nov. 8 game against Pittsburgh and this can't hurt considering they face running back Dalvin Cook.

They have promoted Khalil Mack's brother, Ledarius, to the 53-man roster from the practice squad while also signing to the practice squad quarterback Ryan Willis.

Willis just finished leading the North Division Linemen team to a 5-1 record and the championship of the developmental Spring League. He threw for 1,680 yards and 13 TDs in The Spring League season, earning MVP honors. His team beat the Jousters 26-23 for the Megabowl title as he went 23 of 37 for 167 yards and two TDs.

Like Bears running back Khalil Herbert, Willis played for both Kansas and Virginia Tech. At Kansas he was 236 of 432 for 2,350 yards and 11 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. At Virginia Tech in 2018-19 after transferring, he went 285 of 481 for 3622 yards with 33 touchdowns and 14 interception.

Among key players still on the COVID-19 list are Allen Robinson II, Eddie Jackson and backup quarterback Andy Dalton.

"Getting Eddie back today I think was good and just working through everybody else, whoever is ready to go, we'll take them,” coach Matt Nagy said.

All three coordinators remain in the COVID-19 protocol and Nagy declined to discuss how they'll replace them at Monday's game, although senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine seems a logical choice on defense and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor described a scenario where assistant special teams coach Brian Ginn would take over for him.

The play-calling duties could fall back to Nagy, who started the year calling them. However, quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo could be responsible for this as well.

"I think that we've had a good plan all week long with how we've gone about it and what we've discussed," Nagy said. "No matter who's calling it, we feel like the plan's gonna be good.”

COVID-19 Bears

QB Andy Dalton

CB Duke Shelley

CB Artie Burns

S Eddie Jackson

WR Allen Robinson

DT Mario Edwards Jr.

OLB Sam Kamara*

RB Ryan Nall

T Larry Borom

TE Jesse James

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

WR Isaiah Coulter*

*Practice squad player

