Megabowl Champion for Bears

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
 4 days ago
The Bears did get one player back from COVID-19 on Saturday and it's possible others could still return before Monday's game.

They also have an extra quarterback, certainly a necessity with COVID-19 striking every day.

The Bears have nose tackle Eddie Goldman back for Monday's game after he went on the COVID-19 list earlier this week. He'll be able to join Akiem Hicks in reforming their starting defensive interior for the first time since the Nov. 8 game against Pittsburgh and this can't hurt considering they face running back Dalvin Cook.

They have promoted Khalil Mack's brother, Ledarius, to the 53-man roster from the practice squad while also signing to the practice squad quarterback Ryan Willis.

Willis just finished leading the North Division Linemen team to a 5-1 record and the championship of the developmental Spring League. He threw for 1,680 yards and 13 TDs in The Spring League season, earning MVP honors. His team beat the Jousters 26-23 for the Megabowl title as he went 23 of 37 for 167 yards and two TDs.

Like Bears running back Khalil Herbert, Willis played for both Kansas and Virginia Tech. At Kansas he was 236 of 432 for 2,350 yards and 11 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. At Virginia Tech in 2018-19 after transferring, he went 285 of 481 for 3622 yards with 33 touchdowns and 14 interception.

Among key players still on the COVID-19 list are Allen Robinson II, Eddie Jackson and backup quarterback Andy Dalton.

"Getting Eddie back today I think was good and just working through everybody else, whoever is ready to go, we'll take them,” coach Matt Nagy said.

All three coordinators remain in the COVID-19 protocol and Nagy declined to discuss how they'll replace them at Monday's game, although senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine seems a logical choice on defense and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor described a scenario where assistant special teams coach Brian Ginn would take over for him.

The play-calling duties could fall back to Nagy, who started the year calling them. However, quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo could be responsible for this as well.

"I think that we've had a good plan all week long with how we've gone about it and what we've discussed," Nagy said. "No matter who's calling it, we feel like the plan's gonna be good.”

QB Andy Dalton

CB Duke Shelley

CB Artie Burns

S Eddie Jackson

WR Allen Robinson

DT Mario Edwards Jr.

OLB Sam Kamara*

RB Ryan Nall

T Larry Borom

TE Jesse James

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

WR Isaiah Coulter*

*Practice squad player

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four NFL head coaches who should see early Black Mondays

Generally speaking, the Monday after the end of the regular season is when head coaches get fired, hence the “Black Monday” name. Teams would generally prefer to avoid firing their head coaches in-season, no matter how bad things are, because whatever continuity in the building leaves with that move. Of course, you could argue that dysfunctional continuity is less than optimal.
NFL
The Game Haus

Potential Replacements For Matt Nagy

As the NFL regular season comes to an end the Chicago Bears have not had the season they had hoped for. Rolling into week 15 the Bears are 4-9 with a 0% chance of making the playoffs. Many Chicago sports fans are putting the blame on coach Matt Nagy and are looking for him to be fired. It is important that the Bears make the right decision in their next coach, especially with such a young team. Nagy’s final year of his contract is 2022 and there have been no talks of an extension at this point. The suspicion is that the Bears will pay Nagy his $7 million and replace him this off-season. This seems to be best for the Bears organization as Nagy has underperformed since his 2018 Coach of The Year award. The question is who will replace Nagy?
NFL
State
Kansas State
Chicago Tribune

Matt Nagy doesn’t regret his reaction that earned 1 of 9 Chicago Bears penalties. Said Robert Quinn: ‘Honestly, some of these calls are starting to get a little crazy.’

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said he doesn’t regret his fiery outburst at officials that earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Monday night at Soldier Field. Nagy was flagged between the first and second quarters of the 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings after safety Deon Bush was called for a hit to a defenseless receiver. The Bears had stopped the Vikings on the third-and-7 play at ...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears head coach Matt Nagy gets brutally honest on slamming challenge flag, yelling at referee in loss to Vikings

The Chicago Bears have not had the best season, to say the least, and for head coach, Matt Nagy, it came to a boiling point on Monday night in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. With just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter, referee Terrence Miles flagged Bears safety Deon Bush for unnecessary roughness. The problem for Miles was, Nagy saw the whole incident and was certain that his team was not in the wrong. He then proceeded to rip into the referee and earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his own. Nagy was asked about the blow-up after the game and had this to say to the Chicago Sun-Times:
NFL
The Big Lead

Matt Nagy Gets Cooked on Chicago Sports Radio

Precious few Chicago Bears fans thought their team was any good headed into Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings but even the most optimistic supporters will struggle to say anything nice after another Matt Nagy special. An impotent offense once again managed to muster three points in the first 59:59 of the game, allowing Kirk Cousins to look like Johnny Unitas by comparison. Chicago is now 4-10, facing an inevitable change at the top of its management structure, and still looking for its first playoff win in 11 years. This campaign has been a slow-moving disaster, often feeling like the definition of insanity, going out there and doing the same ineffective things again and again with a revolving door of quarterbacks failing to make any impact.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Week 15 recap: Chicago Bears fall 17-9 to the Minnesota Vikings, committing 3 turnovers and failing in the red zone 4 times

The Chicago Bears played Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings without 14 players who were on the reserve/COVID-19 list and a handful of others who were out with injuries. Precision, discipline and anything resembling winning football were missing too. The list of Bears mistakes in the 17-9 loss — which officially eliminated the Bears (4-10) from playoff contention — was lengthy. ...
NFL
Person
Ryan Willis
BearDigest

Bears and Vikings Live Blog and Analysis

Not sure what the Trevis Gipson penalty was. They never showed a replay. He must have said "dang it." Vildor blows the coverage on Smith-Marsette. Vikings touchdown. Vildor is up to his old tricks. Doesn't appear he learned from being benched. Thomas Graham Jr. is playing much better than he is. 12 plays two more defensive penalties. Vikings 17, Bears 3.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Another brutal offensive game and a roster depleted by COVID: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on ‘Monday Night Football’

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears needed all 60 minutes to finally reach the end zone with a score that was too little, too late in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Soldier Field. 1. This was the 31st game, playoffs included, the Bears have played during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m not sure there was a crazier week at Halas Hall, with the possible exception of the ...
NFL
BearDigest

Grading the Bears: Past Is Prologue

When Monday night's game ended quarterback Justin Fields said he felt really comfortable with offensive plays in no-huddle or up-tempo, and when plays got him on move. Anyone who sat through Fields' 10 starts could see this much is true, except on the occasional straight rollout pass that blows up like one did on fourth down in the 17-9 loss to Minnesota.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings on ‘Monday Night Football’ — plus our Week 15 predictions

The Chicago Bears and coach Matt Nagy have gone 5-1 against the Minnesota Vikings since 2018. But the Bears have an extra obstacle Monday night at Soldier Field when they take on the Vikings in the first of two meetings in the final four weeks of the season. As of Sunday night, the Bears had 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and all three coordinators also were in COVID-19 safety ...
NFL
BearDigest

Two Coordinators Still in Protocol

The Bears will have one of their three coordinators back for the Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings. The team on Monday morning announced defensive coordinator Sean Desai had cleared the NFL's COVID-19 protocol and would be available to call the defensive scheme. Previously, coach Matt Nagy had...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Matt Nagy totally loses it after awful penalty call

The Chicago Bears were the victims of a pretty ridiculous penalty call on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, and it set coach Matt Nagy off in a big way. Bears safety Deon Bush was hit with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness call over a collision with Minnesota’s Tyler Conklin. The call was iffy at best, and set Nagy off in a huge way. ESPN cameras caught the Bears coach screaming at the officials to the point that he earned an unsportsmanlike conduct flag.
NFL
BearDigest

The Future "Arrival" Date for Justin Fields

Matt Nagy is still playing the long game. You'll remember when the Bears were coming out of the draft and into rookie camp, the plan was to start quarterback Andy Dalton and let Justin Fields sit as long as it took so he could to assimilate the offense and learn how to attack defenses—perhaps through the process of osmosis or some such thing.
NFL
BearDigest

Lots of Fight Left in Bears, for What That's Worth

One gauge often used to determine a losing coach's possible status for the future is how hard players are still competing in their lost cause. When teams give up and start getting blown out, it's obvious to all what needs to be done. In coach Matt Nagy's case, though, this may not matter because of Bears offensive struggles and other factors.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
