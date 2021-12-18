ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NVIDIA lic

By mohamed262
vmware.com
 4 days ago

I have sever Dell R740 with NVIDIA Tesla M10 GPU . if I will use it with...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

For five long days, it looked like the stock of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) could do no right, falling steadily day after day. But yesterday, analysts at KeyBanc threw it a lifeline. KeyBanc noted strong demand for cloud computing services and that sales of Nvidia's semiconductors (which help with cloud computing) seemed to participate in that growth. That caused Nvidia shares to break their five-day losing streak on Wednesday, closing the day 7.5% higher.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Invest in Nvidia Stock Right Now?

Nvidia trades at a high price-to-earnings ratio of 96. Prospects for margin expansion from software is one reason to buy. Investors shouldn't forget that demand for Nvidia's GPUs has fluctuated in the past. Share prices of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are up 140% year to date, and that's on top of a...
STOCKS
technewstoday.com

Detailed Guide for Updating AMD, Intel, NVIDIA Drivers

Bought a new pair of headphones that won’t work, or your game keeps crashing midway during the boss fight?. Drivers are often a significant source of frustration to users. More often than not, it is not entirely clear what we are supposed to do to update them. To make matters worse, when searching online for a fix, we see countless fraudulent websites that offer “free” driver update tools.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Nvidia Confirms its CES 2022 Keynote!

With CES 2022 now officially less than a month away, we’re expecting to see a lot of huge tech announcements to be made at the (post-COVID returning) physical event. For Nvidia, however, this is particularly interesting as over the last few months there have been growing rumours of the launch of a number of new and revised graphics card products. – With this in mind, therefore, following an official announcement Nvidia has confirmed that their CES 2022 keynote address will be made on January 4th! – The very same day that the event kicks off!
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Learn Machine Learning and AI in new NVIDIA course

NVIDIA has partnered with iD Tech to create a new Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Course that will be starting in February 2022, with scholarships available based on need. “Our Scholarship Programs have provided tens of thousands of educational experiences to underserved students to attend iD Tech programs” explains NVIDIA.
EDUCATION
TechRadar

Nvidia GeForce Now turns MacBooks into gaming laptops

Nvidia GeForce Now has just got a major update that makes it run even better on Macs, potentially turning any MacBook into a gaming laptop. GeForce Now is Nvidia’s cloud streaming service, which allows you to play games hosted on a remote PC on almost any device either through a web browser, or via the GeForce Now app. We’ve been incredibly impressed with the service, including the new RTX 3080 subscription tier, which allows you to play modern games with advanced graphical effects such as ray tracing on devices that usually wouldn’t be able to run those games – such as smartphones, older laptops and Chromebooks. All you need is an internet connection.
COMPUTERS
Seeking Alpha

Nvidia: Lord Of The Metaverse

The company stands to make hundreds of billions through hardware and software sales to the builders of the metaverse. For most people, when they think of the metaverse, they think of Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) (FB), Roblox (RBLX), Unity (U), Epic Games, and other internet & interactive entertainment companies. However, the most important company for building the metaverse is likely NVIDIA (NVDA), which is still commonly — and falsely —perceived as just a GPU hardware company.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Where to Buy the Dips in Nvidia and AMD

The semiconductor stocks have been doing quite well lately and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report have been leading the way. Nvidia and AMD have become staple holdings in growth investors’ portfolios, particularly at a time when...
STOCKS
vmware.com

Upgrade of VDI Environment with NVidia Grid

I wanted to get some insight into upgrading VDI environment and how you guys go about it with the least amount of time and outage. We are planning on updating our vCenters from 6,7 U3 to 7 U2 and hosts as well. We have 2 pods one in each site. Each pod is configured on one vCenter cluster that consists of 15 hosts with Tesla NVidia cards. All hardware is Cisco UCS based. As far as a plan I have come up with the following:
COMPUTERS
rockpapershotgun.com

The best graphics card deals on Nvidia and AMD GPUs

When it comes to PC upgrades, no single change can give you a bigger performance jump than a new GPU – so availing yourself of one of the best graphics cards deals is just good sense. Especially if you want to make the switch from 1080p to 4K gaming, or to start enabling pretty ray tracing effects in your games.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Nvidia will give PlayStation PC games the DLSS treatment

With more PlayStation games coming to PC, graphics card manufacturer Nvidia has been working on making the PC versions of titles better than their console counterparts. Horizon Zero Dawn is getting the DLSS treatment, while God of War will get the same, along with a suite of other graphical improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
Motley Fool

3 Things About Nvidia That Smart Investors Know

Nvidia is the only disruptive AI chipmaker in the data center market. It could face fresh challenges from Intel in the GPU market. Another cryptocurrency bubble could harm its GPU business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
TECHNOLOGY
rockpapershotgun.com

How to use Nvidia Image Scaling

Nvidia Image Scaling might not be computer magic on par with DLSS, but it can perform a similarly useful job: boosting your frame rates by rendering games at a lower resolution, then upscaling them to match your monitor’s native res. Unlike DLSS, it also doesn’t require one of the best graphics cards from Nvidia’s RTX range, only an Nvidia GPU from the Maxwell generation or later – so the performance benefit is available to far more potential users. However, the issue of exactly how to use Nvidia Image Scaling isn’t very well-explained by Nvidia’s own software, so I suppose the task falls to this guide you’re already reading.
COMPUTERS
pcinvasion.com

Nvidia delivering “special address” at CES 2022

When CES 2022 gets started in January, Nvidia will once again make its presence felt right away. Like last year, the company will present a virtual presentation to everyone online. The presentation will feature GeForce Senior Vice President Jeff Fisher and Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Ali Kani....
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Re: Capacity reservation in vSAN

But now according to follow pics it shows my total capacity is :500GB. As I reserve both operation and host rebuild and I have 5 hosts so host reserve rebuild should be decrease 20% from total capacity and also 10% for operation . I think Total usable capacity that should be show = 350GB , although it shows 500GB . Why ?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VM startup is very slow for a specific image

Hello, I have a question regarding VMware Workstation (version=16.2.0 build=build-18760230) - we are seeing these errors when starting a particular VM. Can anyone advise please?. 2021-12-20T15:07:32.590Z In(05) vmx GuestRpcSendTimedOut: message to toolbox timed out. 2021-12-20T15:07:32.591Z In(05) vmx Vix: [guestCommands.c:1945]: Error VIX_E_TOOLS_NOT_RUNNING in VMAutomationTranslateGuestRpcError(): VMware Tools are not running in the...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

ESXi 7 U2 won't boot-up after updating to ESXi 7.0 Update 2d

ESXi self-hosted, no vSphere. So, I'm 'a bit' nervous and sort of stuck. In the evening I run an update to ESXi 7.0 Update 2d from ESXi 7.0 Update 2 (ESXi_7.0.2-0.0.17630552) esxcli software profile update -p ESXi-7.0U2d-18538813-standard -d https://hostupdate.vmware.com/software/VUM/PRODUCTION/main/vmw-depot-index.xml. Rebooted. The system did not become available over SSH or Web...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

srv2008r2 vm cluster disks offline after migration

I'm having difficulties getting disks online after converting an old vm from hyper-v to vsphere. This VM is a sole member of an old cluster. The other node is long gone. The system disk was migrated successfully and the VM boots ok. These offline disks are clustered disks according to output of diskpart. See attached picture (clustered-disk.png). I've tried changing administrative policy to online the disks, or unsetting readonly attribute, but those actions didn't help. The second pic (after-conversion.png) shows status after conversion.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Fusion 12.1.1 crashes Big Sur 11.2.3

Even though I am a long-term VMware customer, but primarily on the Enterprise side, and even though Fusion 12 is registered in my customer account, it is not recognized as a product for which I can submit a support ticket. Perhaps that is because I have not purchased a support contract for Fusion. I would have thought I could still submit a trouble ticket, especially for a problem so egregious as crashing the host OS. But that does not appear to be the case.
SOFTWARE

