NVIDIA lic

The company stands to make hundreds of billions through hardware and software sales to the builders of the metaverse. For most people, when they think of the metaverse, they think of Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) (FB), Roblox (RBLX), Unity (U), Epic Games, and other internet & interactive entertainment companies. However, the most important company for building the metaverse is likely NVIDIA (NVDA), which is still commonly — and falsely —perceived as just a GPU hardware company.
Comments / 0