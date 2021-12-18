NVIDIA lic

Nvidia GeForce Now has just got a major update that makes it run even better on Macs, potentially turning any MacBook into a gaming laptop. GeForce Now is Nvidia’s cloud streaming service, which allows you to play games hosted on a remote PC on almost any device either through a web browser, or via the GeForce Now app. We’ve been incredibly impressed with the service, including the new RTX 3080 subscription tier, which allows you to play modern games with advanced graphical effects such as ray tracing on devices that usually wouldn’t be able to run those games – such as smartphones, older laptops and Chromebooks. All you need is an internet connection.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO