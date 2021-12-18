ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

I’m a mum of six, here’s how I keep my Christmas shopping organised before I wrap them

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

PICKING and buying Christmas presents for your kids is just one of the many steps parents take in order to give their children a magical Christmas.

But to keep it magical, parents are always trying to find new hiding spots for the presents so that children don't find out what they have before Christmas day.

Taryn like most of us tries to hide presents around the house, but forgets where she's put them by Christmas time Credit: @t8rynitup/Tiktok

But one issue many parents face after hiding the presents is remembering where they hid them or what they bought for who.

Luckily, one mum on TikTok has come up with a genius solution, Taryn Meek, posted the video to her account, t8rynitup, where it has been viewed over one million times.

Taryn, is a mum to six kids and explained how it was difficult buying for all of them, her husband, and her extended family and friends whilst keeping everything organised.

She explained: "I buy this stuff and then I hide this stuff and then I cant find it for myself.

"This system should fix it."

Fed up with being disorganised, Taryn decided this year to create an organisational system that would make hiding and wrapping the presents way easier.

She bought several boxes and explains that each box is for one child's presents and begins to divide the different presents into the boxes.

Taryn said she hopes this will also help her stay on budget as she often goes overboard on giving gifts.

To prevent going over her budget she and her husband have come up with a solution and buy their kids presents based on these six rules they have come up with together.

Each present should be associated with; something to play, something to learn, something to wear, something to read, something they want, something they need, and something for fun.

This way Taryn can ensure each child gets a similar amount of items, she can remember whose is whose and she'll remember where she stored them.

Users of the app loved her idea, one wrote: "I love this thank you, I have seven kids I need to buy for this is going to be so much easier now thank you thank you."

Another user commented: "I always forget where I hide them. This is great since I have an attic and they can’t get up."

A third user responded: "OMG I love this idea!! definitely using this for next year! thank you for sharing."

The final result means Taryn knows whose is whose and she can actually find them! Credit: @t8rynitup/Tiktok

For more Christmas hacks, check out how to actually keep Christmas presents a surprise from little ones, from a former nosey child.

Plus, a mum reveals why she has never taught her children to share.

Meanwhile, a child expert reveals it is possible to tell what your baby needs by their cry.

