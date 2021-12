More than 109 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays, according to AAA, despite the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The holiday travel boom represents a nearly 34% increase from 2020 and comes in at 92% of 2019 levels. The overwhelming majority of those set to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 — more than 100 million — will opt for a road trip, while more than 6 million are expected to fly, and just under 3 million will travel by bus, train, or book a cruise.

