Emily in Paris provides escapism, says Lily Collins

By Celebretainment
 4 days ago
Lily Collins thinks 'Emily in Paris' provided an "escapism" amid the coronavirus crisis. The 32-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, and she thinks season one of the show provided some much-needed relief during the pandemic. Lily said: "Season one allowed us an escapism when it came...

In Style

Lily Collins Stepped Out in a Sheer Turtleneck Bodysuit

While most people pull out their coziest sweaters and Michelin Man-level puffer jackets when the temperatures outside reach freezing, Lily Collins, on the other hand, has found a way to make cold weather dressing sexy. On Thursday, the actress stepped out for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the second season of her Netflix show Emily in Paris, and somehow made sheer work for winter.
thezoereport.com

Confirmed: Lily Collins’ Mango Shacket Is Her Wear-Everywhere Piece

You can probably recall a time where you just couldn’t stop wearing a particular wardrobe item for weeks, months, or even years on end. Everyone has their go-tos — maybe it’s that cozy sweater you’d be happy to slip into on any day, or the perfect-fitting pair of jeans you can’t stop coming back to. Celebrities, too, can’t help but repeat their off-duty favorites. Case in point: Lily Collins’ Mango shacket, which the actor has been wearing on repeat for almost a year now. Recently, the star stepped out in her go-to outerwear item for the first time in months, confirming that the shacket trend will continue to be the fashion girl staple into 2022.
Patricia Field
Lily Collins
Footwear News

Lily Collins Is Effortlessly Parisian-Chic in Patent Pumps and Silk Ruffled Skirt for ‘Good Morning America’

Bonjour! Lily Collins is back on the press circuit for season 2 of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”—out Dec. 22—and looking utterly chic while doing so. While prepping for an appearance today on “Good Morning America,” Collins posed in a silky outfit by Prabal Gurung. The ensemble, hailing from the Nepalese designer’s spring 2022 collection, featured a short-sleeved draped blue silk top. It gained added flair from a silky yellow skirt with a pleated ruffle atop an elegant side slit, topped with a twisted rosette. The look was complete with a delicate gold Cartier bangle and rings. In short, Collins was emulating...
Cosmopolitan

Emily In Paris's Camille Razat on potential romance between Emily and Camille

Emily In Paris star Camille Razat responded to fan theories over a potential romance between Emily and Camille, admitting she thinks it's a 'great storyline.'. Ahead of season two dropping on Netflix, Cosmopolitan UK spoke to the French actress, who plays Camille, about the ending of season one. The finale saw Emily (played by Lily Collins) sleeping with best friend Camille's boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), after he and Camille had broken up.
Variety

Why Does ‘Emily in Paris’ Make People So Mad?

“Emily in Paris” has a way of driving viewers crazy. There were groans when the Netflix series’ first season was nominated for best comedy at the Golden Globes and at the Emmys. And it occasioned a widely-circulated New Yorker piece that described it as part of a rising trend of “ambient TV,” describing it as “an artifact of contemporary dystopia.” Sure, nominating “Emily in Paris” as one of the very best shows on TV seems a little overblown. But, as the show’s second season drops Dec. 22, so does describing it as at the forefront of any contemporary movement, much less a...
Elle

Say Bonjour to Emily in Paris’s New Man, Lucien Laviscount

Spoilers for Emily in Paris season 2 below. Emily in Paris’s new heartthrob isn’t actually from Paris. In fact, he isn’t even from France. He’s from across the English Channel—London, where he was born and raised—and he doesn’t have much enthusiasm for the romantic City of Lights at all. When the serious, suited, football-loving banker winds up in Emily’s (Lily Collins) French class for work, the American transplant makes it her mission to change the British cynic’s mind about Paree. Naturally, sparks fly along the way. Bonjour, Alfie.
CinemaBlend

Lily Collins Explains Why Netflix's Emily In Paris Avoided COVID Storytelling In Season 2

The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting the world for about two years now and, for many Hollywood creatives, it's been hard to ignore. With this, a number of TV series within the 2020-21 season opted to integrate the pandemic into its storylines, as doing so would more effectively establish that the shows are meant to mirror our own realities. Others, however, decided to let COVID be either a thing of the past or totally non-existent in their fictional universes, which was the case for Lily Collins' Emily In Paris.
Vogue

Lily Collins On The Highs, Lows, & Heartwarming Surprises Of Emily In Paris’s Return

Around this time last year, when we all needed a little escapism during our endless lockdown winter, Emily Cooper landed in our lives. And while Emily in Paris may first have appeared on your Netflix feed as a shiny, festive bauble of a show, within a matter of days it became a near-inescapable global phenomenon – sparking endless debates over just how accurately it depicted the expat experience in Paris, in what seems to be one of the most mind-boggling cases of missing the point in recent memory. When it came to ticking the boxes for escapist binge-watching, lest we forget, Emily in Paris did exactly what it said on the tin: offered breathtakingly gorgeous backdrops, impossibly attractive actors, wildly expensive fashion, and plotlines as delightful as they were implausible.
POPSUGAR

Emily Is "Leaning Into Parisian Beauty Trends" in Season 2 of Emily in Paris

Netflix's Emily in Paris is back on Dec. 22 for a second season and, after watching the first 10 seconds of the trailer, you can rest assured we're in for a treat (or, at least, lots of drama). Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) is retuning to the small screen with her lavish outfits and aspirational eyebrows, and accompanied by her new best friends Mindy (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat). With Emily becoming a bit more acclimated to her "second home," as she called it in an interview with POPSUGAR, Odile Fourquin, the show's hair and makeup supervisor, said we can expect to see a slightly different, more elevated look for Emily — as well as the rest of the cast.
The Independent

Costume designer Patricia Field shares favourite outfit from Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris is back — and the fashion is once again a major focal point of the show.The second season of Netflix’s hit series starring Lily Collins dropped on 22 December, and the series’ costume consultant, Patricia Field, has revealed her favourite fashion moment.Field, who is famous for her work on Sex and the City, describes a scene in the south of France as her sartorial moment of choice from the second season.“She [Emily, played by Lily Collins] takes the railroad from Paris to the French Riviera, and gets off the train and she’s wearing this silk coat —...
Vogue Magazine

Lily Collins Channels Brigitte Bardot for an Emily in Paris Season 2 Screening

The Emily of Emily in Paris owes a lot of her charm to her unabashedly American sensibilities—the candor, the cheerfulness, the buoyant style, and, of course, the faux pas (though even those tend to work out in her favor). But for last night's premiere of the show's second season in Los Angeles, Lily Collins turned to a French icon for her red carpet beauty. The actor stepped out in a banged and bowed bouffant, the updo entirely reminiscent of a '60s-era Brigitte Bardot.
WWD

Breaking Down the ‘Emily in Paris’ Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Few shows have caused as much fashion discussion in recent years as “Emily in Paris,” the Darren Star-created, Lily Collins-led Netflix series that shows what an American girl from Chicago might wear if transplanted to Paris for a PR job. Is it French understated chic? Absolutely not. But you simply can’t look away from the concoctions Emily puts together, fashion train wrecks as they might be. Season two is out now on Netflix, with costumes by Marylin Fitoussi (Patricia Field serves as costume consultant). It’s worth noting, right off the bat, Emily’s love for...
Glamour

Emily in Paris Subtly Revealed Emily's Age in Season 2

Remember when everyone thought Emily from Emily in Paris was in her early twenties and then we were all wrong…including Lily Collins? Well, Emily's official age was finally revealed in season 2, which dropped on Netflix on December 22. Don't worry, this post will not include spoilers (unless you consider her age a spoiler, I guess).
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

