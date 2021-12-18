ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Roxana Mohammadian-Molina: CSO at UK’s Blend Network, a Specialist Development Finance Lender, Explains How They Help Property Developers

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe recently caught up with Roxana Mohammadian-Molina, Chief Strategy Officer at UK’s Blend Network, a specialist development finance lender. Blend Network‘s Roxana Mohammadian-Molina talked about some of the landmark projects that they’ve helped out this year. She also commented on what her team is doing to help property developers across the...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

UK based BNPL Fintech PollenPay Announces its Launch Plans

Providing a smarter way to perform monetary transactions, PollenPay, a UK-headquartered Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) firm is pleased to confirm its launch plans. Led by company founder and CEO, Leon Wilson, the team at PollenPay plans to ease pressure on purchases, while at the same time ensuring higher levels of financial responsibility among its clients.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

DeFi: Credix Acquires $2.5M to Transform the International Debt Capital Markets

Founder and CEO at Credix, has confirmed that his team has secured $2.5 million in early-stage seed round funding from various investors and builders. Credix’s investment round was reportedly led by DRW Cumberland and ParaFi Capital along with contributions from the Transfero Swiss BRZ Solana Ecosystem Fund, Solana Ventures, Parrot Finance, MGNR, Mercurial, Petrock Capital, Fuse Capital, and several angel investors.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

DeFi Incubator Dispersion Holdings Applies to List on Canadian NEO Exchange

NEO Exchange is an early stage Fintech that aims to “re-focus on the fundamental values of a stock exchange” challenging the “behaviours of most for-profit stock exchanges” while providing stakeholders “access to a stronger, fairer, and more transparent stock exchange.” Last month, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), agreed to acquire Aequitas Innovations, Inc., the parent of NEO.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cso#Lender#Uk#Blend Network#Ferndown
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Firm Kraken Acquires Staked to Promote Growth and Resilience

which claims to be one of the largest digital asset platforms, announced it has acquired Staked for “an undisclosed sum.”. Staked is described as a non-custodial staking platform that “enables investors in Proof-of-Stake networks to easily and securely compound their holdings.”. According to an update shared with...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Open Banking Europe Extends Relationship with European Telecommunications Standards Institute

Open Banking Europe (OBE) reports that it has extended its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) for three more years. OBE provides standardised solutions while working with stakeholders to facilitate a greater understanding of open banking and enable collaboration between interested parties. According to a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
crowdfundinsider.com

Broker Insights Secures £6M via Series A Round led by Mercia Asset Management

– the “high-growth” firm whose digital platform is focused on transforming the commercial insurance market – has secured nearly $8 million (appr. £6 million) in a Series A round led by Mercia Asset Management. Chroma Ventures, which first backed Broker Insights with seed funding back in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
crowdfundinsider.com

Proxymity Acquires $31M via its Second Investment Round

Proxymity has acquired $31 million in capital via its second funding round. Proxymity’s management confirmed that they will use the proceeds from the investment round to further expand their product and market presence, as part of a larger effort to offer digital global investor communications. As noted by the...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

COVID-19 Continued to Accelerate Change During 2021 in Fintech and Financial Services Sector, Along with New Regulations: Report

2021 continued to be another “unprecedented year in the financial services industry,” according to an update from payments specialist Banking Circle. The team at Banking Circle points out that not only did the impact of COVID-19 “continue to accelerate change, but a number of new regulations, standards and guidelines were introduced.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Firm Kraken Announces Support for Avalanche (AVAX) Trading

Digital assets firm Kraken notes that they’re pleased to confirm that their cryptocurrency trading platform now supports the Avalanche (AVAX) C-Chain. Funding is currently live, and trading is scheduled to start on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 — at which point Kraken will “enable order entry and execution” so “keep an eye on the status page for updates,” the company noted.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Mintos Is Introducing Responsible Investing Requirement for Automated Investments in line with MiFID II

Says it’s introducing a “responsible” investing requirement for all automated investments “in line with MiFID II.”. The company notes that as investors will be able to invest in Notes in a regulated environment on Mintos, they are introducing “a responsible investing requirement for all automated investments, in line with the MiFID II framework.”
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Aliasware to Join Nacha’s Phixius Peer to Peer Network for Exchange of Payments related Data

Established and operated by Nacha, the Phixius Peer-to-Peer Network enables participants to quickly exchange and verify payment-related details in order to allow for more efficient and secure digital payments. As explained in the announcement, Peers in the Phixius network receive several benefits, such as a single source for verification and...
SMALL BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

International Payments Firm Flywire Acquires WPM to Accelerate Expansion in the UK Markets

(Nasdaq: FLYW), an international payments enablement and software company, has announced that it has acquired WPM, a software provider that enables secure payment experiences for universities and colleges across the UK. As mentioned in the announcement, the acquisition will build on Flywire’s education payments business to “scale its global customer...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Asia: Digital Platform for Equity Management Hires New CEO to Manage its Marketplace for Private Securities

Digital platforms for private securities, including the issuance, trading, and management of these assets, are becoming a thing in the Fintech sector. As individual investors have learned, much value is generated before a company pursues a public listing – or gets acquired. Jumping ahead of the IPO queue can generate significant gains.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy