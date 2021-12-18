ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKU's Bailey Zappe breaks Joe Burrow's single-season touchdown record

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It was only a matter of time before this record would be broken. After Joe Burrow set the FBS record for most touchdown passes during the 2019 season, we have a new touchdown king in college football. That wasn’t the only record he broke on the day as Zappe also set the new single-season passing yards record at 5,967. The original record was held by Texas Tech quarterback BJ Symons who threw for 5,833 yards in 13 games in 2003.

Zappe and the Hilltoppers beat Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday, 59-38. He finished with 422 yards passing and six touchdowns.

Zappe vs Burrow

(Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Breaking down the final numbers for Zappe and how he compared to Burrow.

Zappe vs Burrow

14 Games 15

69.2 Comp % 76.3

5,967 Yards 5,671

426.1 Yards/Game 378.1

62-11 TD-INT 60-6

The fact that he broke the record in one less game shows just the kind of season that Zappe put together in 2021. His offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Zach Kittley will now take his high-powered offense to Lubbock, Texas, with the Red Raiders in 2022.

Burrow’s numbers were impressive given the level of competition he faced in that magical 2019 season. Which isn’t to take anything away from what the former Houston Baptist transfer acomplished. Burrow and Zappe are the only quarterbacks in FBS history to throw for 60 touchdowns in a single season.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB

