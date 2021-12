Leading up to Christmas, The Harrodsburg Herald staff will be sharing some of their favorite holiday candy recipes and the memories surrounding them this time of year. In case you aren’t already painfully aware, the holiday season is currently hitting harder that prime Ray Lewis filling the A gap. Perhaps you, like me find yourself repulsing from this season that is so often filled with over indulgence and spectacle. Most often, the emotion that I associate with the Christmas season is an overwhelming feeling of emptiness. I find it empty of the wonder that I experienced as a child, devoid of the spirit of incomparable joy that it is so often in it’s billing, and as someone who moved over 650 miles to move to Central Kentucky, it lacks the feeling of warmth that only comes from being home.

