Vikings Week 15 injury report: Two questionable

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Vikings got some good news regarding the Week 15 injury report on Saturday.

Minnesota ruled two players as questionable. No players were ruled out on the injury report. OT Christian Darrisaw was not on the list at all, meaning the tackle is expected to be ready for the Monday night game against the Bears.

Also, the team did not have RB Dalvin Cook on the list, which means Cook, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, should be ready, too.

However, the Vikings ruled WR Adam Thielen and CB Bashaud Breeland as questionable for the game. Thielen missed all of Week 14 with an ankle injury. Fellow wide receiver K.J. Osborn filled the void in Thielen’s absence, but the Vikings are not rich in wide receiver depth, which makes Thielen’s playing status pretty important.

More good news: LB Eric Kendricks, who was limited on Friday in practice with a low back injury, was also not on the injury report. Similar to wide receiver, the Vikings have a big drop off after the two best linebackers on the depth chart.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

