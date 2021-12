Main Line resident Marie Cosgrove keeps family traditions alive with delicate holiday home décor and expert hosting practices. Marie Cosgrove was 11 years old when her great aunt gave her a shot glass. But it wasn’t a standard barkeeper’s measuring tool. Made of leaded crystal and faceted like a diamond, it felt weighty in her small hand and glistened like water dancing over rocks in a pristine stream. “My aunt told me it was Waterford and that I had to be very careful with it,” she recalls. “I needed to cherish it and pass it along someday.”

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO