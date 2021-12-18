AHL ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE CHANGE TO SATURDAY NIGHT'S IOWA WILD GAME

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Women’s National Team’s game against Canada Monday night at the Xcel Energy Center has been canceled. According to USA Hockey, the cancellation was prompted due to COVID-19 concerns. “We’re extremely disappointed to not be able to play the game tonight,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We’re thankful for the great support we’ve received from the Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota hockey community and we look forward to the next time we’re back here in Minnesota.” The game was part of the My Why Tour, with a next game between USA-Canada scheduled for Jan. 3 in Canada. All tickets purchased line through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded – other refunds are available at point of purchase. More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?

