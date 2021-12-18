ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AHL ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE CHANGE TO SATURDAY NIGHT'S IOWA WILD GAME

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols and related travel concerns affecting the Manitoba Moose, their game at Iowa tonight (AHL Game #373) has been rescheduled for Wed., January...

MINNESOTA REASSIGNS CZUCZMAN AND SHAW TO IOWA

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Kevin Czuczman and forward Mason Shaw to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Czuczman, 30 (1/9/91), owns one assist and 11 penalty minutes (PIM) in...
AHL announces postponements

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Syracuse Crunch, Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies, the following games have been postponed:. Wed., Dec. 22 – Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Rochester (AHL Game #398) Wed., Dec. 22 – Providence at...
USA-Canada Women’s Hockey Game At Xcel Canceled Due To COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Women’s National Team’s game against Canada Monday night at the Xcel Energy Center has been canceled. According to USA Hockey, the cancellation was prompted due to COVID-19 concerns. “We’re extremely disappointed to not be able to play the game tonight,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We’re thankful for the great support we’ve received from the Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota hockey community and we look forward to the next time we’re back here in Minnesota.” The game was part of the My Why Tour, with a next game between USA-Canada scheduled for Jan. 3 in Canada. All tickets purchased line through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded – other refunds are available at point of purchase.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
NHL to pause season from Wednesday through Christmas Day

(AP) – A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning […]
SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
AHL announces schedule changes 12/21

The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, the Monsters games scheduled for TOMORROW, DECEMBER 22, at 7:00 p.m. and THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23 at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Wolves in Cleveland have been postponed. All tickets purchased for...
