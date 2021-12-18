ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr Adriaan Voors on Possible Unexplained Benefits of SGLT2 Inhibitors

By Mary Caffrey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdriaan Voors, MD, University Medical Center Groningen, the Netherlands, discusses how and why sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors act so quickly for patients with heart failure. Adriaan Voors, MD, professor of cardiology and director of the Heart Failure Clinic, University Medical Center Groningen, the Netherlands, discusses how and why...

