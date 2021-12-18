The Plot of the ‘Tetris’ Movie Sounds Wild

When I think of Tetris, I imagine the Nintendo Game Boy, and the countless hours I spent trying to master the puzzle video game that captured gamers attention around the world in the late ‘80s. If you are too young to remember, or weren’t born yet, what you need to know is Tetris was THE game everyone played back then. Not only was the game in arcades, it was easy to adapt for every computer on the market, so people that owned a PC, Commodore 64, or even an Amiga could play it with ease. And soon after, the game landed on Nintendo’s first portable console, the Game Boy, which led to it becoming one of the best-selling video games of all time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO