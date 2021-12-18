ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Plot of the ‘Tetris’ Movie Sounds Wild

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
Yes, there really is a movie about Tetris coming soon. In fact, the film — directed by Jon S. Baird and starring Taron Egerton — has already been shot. Production wrapped on the movie last spring, and the project was recently acquired by Apple for its Apple TV+ streaming...

